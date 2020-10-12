What Time Is Boris Johnson’s Speech Today? New Restrictions Set To Get Covid 'Under Control By Christmas'

Boris Johnson will give a coronavirus update on 12 October. Picture: Getty

Boris Johnson will give another coronavirus speech today, outlining the new measures in battling the rise in Covid-19 infections.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will speak at the House of Commons today (12 October), updating MPs on the government’s latest strategy in fighting the spread of coronavirus.

Mr Johnson is expected to introduce a ‘three-tier traffic light system’, bringing new rules for local lockdowns depending on the infection rate in each area of the country.

The new system is apparently with the aim of getting the virus under control by the New Year, and hopefully before Christmas.

Here’s everything we know so far about Boris’ speech:

What time is Boris Johnson’s speech today?

The Prime Minister’s speech to the House of Commons is expected at around 3.30pm today.

You can watch it live on Sky News and BBC News.

This evening, Boris Johnson’s press conference alongside Chancellor Rishi Sunak and chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty will be broadcast live at 6pm.

What will Boris Johnson say in his speech today?

Boris Johnson is set to split the country into three types of lockdown. Picture: Getty

The Prime Minister is expected to enforce the new three-tier lockdown system, where the country will be split into three different types of lockdown.

Tier one, for those in regions least affected by the rise in Covid-19, restrictions will continue with the 10pm curfew, social distancing and a ban on gatherings over six people.

Tier two is expected to ban indoor mixing of households while tier three is the highest tier for areas worst affected by the rise in infections and could see pubs, bars, restaurants and leisure facilities closed.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden told Kay Burley the new restrictions are with the aim of getting coronavirus under control by Christmas.

He said on Sky News: “The purpose of doing this is to ensure that we get the virus under control so that by the time we get through to after Christmas we are in that position where it's under control. Indeed I hope it will be sooner than that."

Will Boris Johnson give a speech to the nation on TV?

Boris Johnson will apparently address the nation with the new restrictions in a broadcast at 6pm tonight.

