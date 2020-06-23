Boris Johnson Announces All Schools In England Will Reopen Fully In September

Boris Johnson announced schools will reopen in England in September. Picture: Getty / BBC

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced primary and secondary schools can re-open fully in September.

After some schools partially reopened in June, the Prime Minister has confirmed education in England will fully reopen in September.

In his address to Parliament today, Boris Johnson said: “Primary and secondary education will recommence in September with full attendance – those children who can already go to school should do so, because it is safe.”

He also assured Covid-19 secure guidelines will be published for every sector reopening in the next couple of weeks.

Warning local lockdowns could too be introduced, the PM added: “There will be fare-ups for which local measures will be needed. We will not hesitate to apply the brakes and reintroduce the restrictions even at national level, if required.”

The Prime Minister also confirmed the two-metre social distancing rule will be reduced in the coming weeks to 1m+, but advises people must adhere to the two-metres wherever possible.

From 4 July, pubs and restaurants will also be able to reopen, as well as hairdressers – but hair stylists must wear visors for each appointment.

However, capacity in indoor settings will be limited.

Nail salons can also reopen provided they are Covid-secure.

From the same date, two households of any size will also be able to meet in any setting, inside or out.

The PM explained: “This does not mean it must be the same set of households. We are not recommending meetings of multiple households indoors because of the risk of creating greater chains of transmission.”

However, close proximity venues such as indoor gyms, clubs, spas, swimming pools, and soft play areas will remain shut a little longer.

