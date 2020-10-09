Boris Johnson To Announce New Coronavirus Rules On Monday With Three-Tier Lockdown System

9 October 2020, 12:45

Boris Johnson is set to announce new coronavirus rules on Monday
Boris Johnson is set to announce new coronavirus rules on Monday. Picture: Getty / PA

England could be split into a lockdown ‘tier system’ in the government’s latest efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus.

It’s expected Boris Johnson will announce a new, three-tier lockdown system on Monday, with millions of people facing tougher restrictions.

As new cases of coronavirus continue to sharply rise, England will apparently be split into three different types of lockdown.

Rishi Sunak Announces Job Support Scheme For Employees Working Reduced Hours

Pubs, restaurants and leisure facilities are expected to shut in parts of the North as millions of residents in the affected areas are put into the strictest tier.

Currently, Northern cities with high infection rates such as Newcastle and Liverpool can meet other households outdoors, but not in their garden or in a pub garden.

People living in tier three, the strictest tier will also apparently be told not to have any social contact with anyone outside of their household in any setting according to those who have seen the government’s latest plans.

The strictest tier will apparently also come with a financial package for businesses forced to close, a scheme Rishi Sunak is expected to announce soon.

The tier two restrictions will apparently ban households mixing in homes, gardens and hospitality settings.

More businesses may have to shut under the new coronavirus lockdown system
More businesses may have to shut under the new coronavirus lockdown system. Picture: Getty

People in tier one, the less strict of the three, will be told to follow the rule of six and maintain social distancing.

The new three-tier system hasn’t yet been confirmed as the government are reportedly considering a number of different options in which steps to take next.

Ministers have made it clear they want to avoid a national lockdown, and local lockdowns are expected to continue until the rates of covid infections reduce.

