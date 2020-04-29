Boris Johnson And Carrie Symonds Announce Birth Of Baby Boy

Congratulations! Picture: Getty

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds have had a baby boy.

Boris Johnson has announced the arrival of his ‘healthy baby boy’.

The Prime Minister’s partner, Carrie Symonds, gave birth at London hospital earlier this morning.

A spokesperson confirmed the news and said ‘both mother and baby are doing very well’.

They added: “The PM and Ms Symonds would like to thank the fantastic NHS maternity team.”

MPs have rushed to congratulate the couple on social media.

Ian Duncan Smith tweeted: “Congratulations @BorisJohnson & @carriesymonds such wonderful news! Baby boy!”

Matt Hancock wrote: “So thrilled for Boris and Carrie. Wonderful to have a moment of unalloyed joy!”

Keir Starmer, leader of the Labour Party, also sent his congratulations, writing: Wonderful news. “Many congratulations to Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds.”

Both Boris and his partner Carrie were diagnosed with coronavirus last month.

Carrie kept her followers on Twitter updated with her recovery, writing: “I’ve spent the past week in bed with the main symptoms of Coronavirus. I haven't needed to be tested and, after seven days of rest, I feel stronger and I'm on the mend.

“Being pregnant with Covid-19 is obviously worrying. To other pregnant women, please do read and follow the most up to date guidance which I found to be v reassuring.”

