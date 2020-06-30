Boris Johnson Announces Affordable Housing Scheme With 30 Per Cent Discount For First-Time Buyers

30 June 2020, 12:42

Boris Johnson has announced a new affordable housing scheme
Boris Johnson has announced a new affordable housing scheme. Picture: PA / Getty

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has outlined plans to get the country’s economy growing again, including an affordable housing scheme.

During a speech at Dudley College of Technology Boris Johnson today (30 June) announced a new affordable housing scheme, as part of the government’s plans to get the country back on its feet amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Prime Minister’s new housing plan will include an easier strategy in building better homes and discounted properties for first-time buyers.

New rules mean buildings and land in town centres will be able to be developed without planning permission requests, meaning new homes can be created from empty buildings.

The Prime Minister announced the government's plan to get the economy moving again
The Prime Minister announced the government's plan to get the economy moving again. Picture: Getty

Property owners will also be able to build “additional space” above their properties through a “fast track approval process”.

The changes are planned to come into effect by September.

Boris Johnson called the plans unveiled today, “the most radical reforms of our planning system since the end of the second world war.”

The government said the changes would allow unused buildings to be repurposed, creating homes without putting pressure on the greenbelt.

Some types of property, including community pubs and libraries would be exempt from the new scheme.

For first-time buyers, it means they can get a discount of 30 per cent on new build homes.

A 1,500 unit pilot of ‘First Homes’ will be sold to first-time buyers who want to stay in their community but are struggling to find a home at market prices.

The discount will then be passed on to future buyers when First Homes are re-sold, so more people can be helped onto the property ladder.

> Grab Our App For The Latest News

More News

See more More News

GCSE and A-level pupils can sit exams in autumn

GCSE And A-Level Students Can Sit Exams In Autumn To Improve Grades

Luke Mabbott has allegedly moved on from Demi Jones with Lucie Donlan

Love Island’s Luke Mabbott Secretly ‘Starts Romance’ With Lucie Donlan Following Split From Demi Jones
Local lockdowns could take place in other cities across the UK

Coronavirus: 10 Towns & Cities Where Local Lockdowns Could Follow In Leicester’s Footsteps

Dustin The Turkey responds after angering Niall Horan fans

Dustin The Turkey Breaks Silence After Angering Niall Horan Fans

Francesca Farago lands In The Style collection after Too Hot To Handle

Too Hot To Handles' Francesca Farago Lands Dreamy 'In The Style' Summer Collection

TV & Film

Paige Turley has been making her Instagram stories more 'understandable'

Love Island’s Paige Turley Subtitles Her Instagram Stories For Fans Who Don’t 'Understand Her Accent’

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp sent a couple on a Cardboard Honeymoon

WATCH: Couple Send Cardboard Cutouts On Honeymoon After Flights Cancelled

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Michelle Visage spoke about how the LGBT community made her feel like she belonged

WATCH: Michelle Visage Shares Heart-Warming Memory Of First Meeting LGBT Community

TV & Film

Exclusive
Young T & Bugsey spoke about the importance of the #BlackLivesMatter movement

WATCH: Young T & Bugsey Explain Why All Lives Matter Is Problematic To #BlackLivesMatter

Exclusive
RAYE shared her support for #BlackLivesMatter protestors

WATCH: RAYE Praises "Mind-Blowing" Protesters Supporting #BlackLivesMatter Movement

Exclusive
KSI shared his thoughts about the #BlackLivesMatter movement

WATCH: KSI Admits He "Has To Work Twice As Hard As A White Person" During #BlackLivesMatter Movement
Exclusive
Niall Horan has sent Sam Fischer topless videos

WATCH: Sam Fischer And Niall Horan Send Each Other Topless Videos