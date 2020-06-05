Jake Paul Charged With Criminal Trespass And Unlawful Assembly During #BlackLivesMatter Protest

Jake Paul has been charged over claims he looted a mall in Arizona. Picture: Getty

The YouTuber has been charged, after he denied claims that he was looting and rioting in a mall during the Black Lives Matter protest.

Jake Paul took to Twitter to explain his actions, after someone filmed him and his friends allegedly looting shops and vandalising a mall, during the Black Lives Matter protest.

However, the YouTuber has since been charged with criminal trespass and unlawful assembly, as he illegally stayed inside the Scottsdale Fashion Square Mall, according to police reports.

Scottsdale PD claimed they'd received hundreds of tips about Jake Paul. Picture: Twitter

After the Scottsdale Police Department claimed they'd received hundreds of tips and Jake Paul's presence and charged him, Jake said "Gimme my charges and let's put the focus back on George Floyd and Black Lives Matter."

Jake's videographer, Andrew Blue, shared several snippets to his Instagram Story of the YouTuber walking through the mall.

Throughout the video, people can be seen running as others kick doors and windows. Subsequently, Jake's name trended on social media, as many were outraged.

gimme my charges and let’s put the focus back on George Floyd and Black Lives Matter https://t.co/nwBZmsxFFz — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) June 4, 2020

"For context, we spent the day doing our part to peacefully protest one of the most horrific injustices our country has ever seen, which led us to being tear-gassed for filming the events and brutality that were unfolding in Arizona," said the YouTuber in his statement to his 3.7 million Twitter followers.

"We were gassed and forced to keep moving on foot. We filmed everything we saw in an effort to share our experience and bring more attention to the anger felt in every neighbourhood we travelled through; we were strictly documenting; not engaging.

"I do not condone violence, looting, or breaking the law; however, I understand the anger and frustration that led to the destruction we witnessed and while it's not the answer, it's important that people see it and collectively figure out how to move forward in a healthy way.

"We are all doing the best we can to be helpful and raise awareness; this is not the time to attack each other, it's time to join together and evolve."

People have gathered in London and Manchester in solidarity with the US, who are protesting against police brutality.

There has been growing anger since the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after being arrested in Minneapolis on Monday.

Police were filmed kneeling on the his neck for at least eight minutes, despite Mr Floyd saying he couldn't breathe. The 46-year-old was later pronounced dead in hospital. An officer has been charged with his murder.

Mr Floyd's death has been cited as the latest example of systemic police brutality against African American citizens.

Over the weekend, protests have spread from Minneapolis to at least 30 cities across the States.

A petition demanding justice for Mr Floyd's death has now received over 15.7 million signatures. You can sign it here.

The Official George Floyd Memorial Fund, started by George's sister Philonise Floyd, has so far raised nearly $13 million.