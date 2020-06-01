Jake Paul Responds To Claims He Was Looting During Black Lives Matter Protest

YouTuber, Jake Paul, took to social media to respond to allegations that he was seen looting and vandalising a shopping centre, during the Black Lives Matter march.

Jake Paul took to Twitter to explain his actions, after someone filmed him and his friends allegedly looting shops and vandalising a mall, during the Black Lives Matter protest.

Writing to his 3.7 million Twitter followers, Jake said "To be absolutely clear, neither I nor anyone in our group was engaged in any looting or vandalism.

"For context, we spent the day doing our part to peacefully protest one of the most horrific injustices our country has ever seen, which led us to being tear-gassed for filming the events and brutality that were unfolding in Arizona," continued the YouTuber.

"We were gassed and forced to keep moving on foot. We filmed everything we saw in an effort to share our experience and bring more attention to the anger felt in every neighbourhood we travelled through; we were strictly documenting; not engaging.

"I do not condone violence, looting, or breaking the law; however, I understand the anger and frustration that led to the destruction we witnessed and while it's not the answer, it's important that people see it and collectively figure out how to move forward in a healthy way.

"We are all doing the best we can to be helpful and raise awareness; this is not the time to attack each other, it's time to join together and evolve."

Jake Paul's name trended after he was believed to be looting during protest. Picture: Instagram

On Saturday night, Jake Paul was seen in Fashion Square Mall in Scottsdale, Arizona as it was looted. Jake’s videographer, Andrew Blue, shared several snippets to his Instagram Story of the YouTuber walking through the mall.

Throughout the video, people can be seen running as others kick doors and windows. Subsequently, Jake's name trended on social media, as many were outraged.

People have gathered in London and Manchester in solidarity with the US, who are protesting against police brutality.

There has been growing anger since the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after being arrested in Minneapolis on Monday.

George Floyd died after being arrested in Minneapolis. Picture: George Floyd

Police were filmed kneeling on the his neck for at least eight minutes, despite Mr Floyd saying he couldn't breathe. The 46-year-old was later pronounced dead in hospital. An officer has been charged with his murder.

Mr Floyd's death has been cited as the latest example of systemic police brutality against African American citizens.

Over the weekend, protests have spread from Minneapolis to at least 30 cities across the States.

In the UK, people have gathered in London's Trafalgar Square and outside the US Embassy in Battersea, while in Manchester there have been protests in the city's St Peter’s Square. More protests are planned for later this week.

At 1pm, those gathered in central London knelt in tribute to Mr Floyd. Those unable to attend the demonstration in person were encouraged to kneel in solidarity at home.

A petition demanding justice for Mr Floyd's death has now received over 8.5 million signatures. You can sign it here.

The Official George Floyd Memorial Fund, started by George's sister Philonise Floyd, has so far raised over $5 million.