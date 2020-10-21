Beyoncé, Rihanna & John Boyega Call To #EndSARS & Stand In Solidarity With Nigerian Protestors

Beyoncé and Rihanna lead calls to end of SARS in Nigeria. Picture: PA Images/ Instagram @beyonce

A-listers all over the world are throwing their support behind protestors in Nigeria who are calling for an end to police brutality in the country.

Celebrities including Beyoncé, Rihanna, John Boyega and Naomi Campbell are calling for an end to Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and police brutality in Nigeria, standing by protestors who are facing a violent crackdown as they take to the streets across the country.

Beyoncé posted a statement of solidarity to her Instagram page which reads:

"I am heartbroken to see the senseless brutality taking place in Nigeria. There has to be an end to SARS."

"We have been working on partnerships with youth organisations to support those protesting for change."

"We are collaborating with coalitions to provide emergency healthcare, food and shelter."

"To our Nigerian sisters and brothers we stand with you."

Protests have been ongoing across Nigeria after footage surfaced showing a man being beaten, apparently by police officers of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

The hashtag #EndSARS has been used both online and during protests for the past fortnight as people march in cities across Nigeria.

Rihanna reposted a widely circulate shot of a bloodied Nigerian flag with the hashtag, showing her solidarity with the protests in few words, but a powerful post.

Star Wars actor, John Boyega, has been incredibly vocal across his social media accounts about the first-hand accounts of violence and death people are experiencing and witnessing in the country, urging everyone to spread awareness about the ongoing situation, with some very distressing content present on his feed.

Naomi Campbell posted an emotional statement to her Instagram page, which says:

"I can't bare to see this torture and brutalisation that is continuing to affect nations across our planet."

"It's such a betrayal to the citizens, the very people put in place to protect are the ones we are most afraid of being murdered by!"

"My heart is broken for Nigeria man!"

Nicki Minaj and Anthony Joshua have also voiced their support for the Nigerian protestors.

Several people are reported dead as Nigerian soldiers opened fire at a protest in Lagos on the evening of the 20th.

