Becky Hill Stuns In Orange Look On The Jingle Bell Ball Red Carpet

11 December 2021, 17:25 | Updated: 11 December 2021, 18:00

Becky Hill Stuns In Orange Look On The Jingle Bell Ball Red Carpet
Becky Hill Stuns In Orange Look On The Jingle Bell Ball Red Carpet. Picture: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Becky Hill is performing alongside Justin Bieber, Years & Years and many more iconic artists at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard is officially underway and Becky Hill is stealing the show with her red carpet look.

The day is finally here. After months of anticipation, Capital's Jingle Bell Ball is finally taking place with many huge names all taking to the stage at The O2 Arena. Justin Bieber, Years & Years and Mimi Webb are just a few of the legends on the lineup and there are plenty more surprises on the way too.

How To Watch Capital's Jingle Bell Ball With Barclaycard 2021

One of the key artists performing tonight is the one and only Becky Hill and we can't get enough of her orange co-ord.

Becky Hill with Jax Jones on the red carpet
Becky Hill with Jax Jones on the red carpet. Picture: Getty

Becky fans will already know that the 'Remember' singer is never one to disappoint on a red carpet and her orange co-ord is the definition of festive. Not to mention, she is also rocking some effortlessly glam makeup and an iconic plaited hairdo.

We have no choice but to stan.

Becky is yet to reveal exactly what she'll be singing at the Jingle Bell Ball tonight but, given how many hits she has released this year, we know that it will be banger after banger. From 'Last Time' to 'My Heart Goes (La Di Da)', she's incapable of releasing a bad song.

Make sure to watch the Jingle Bell Ball live to see Becky's performance and what all the other guests have up their sleeves. Also download the Global Player app for all the latest on Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard.

> Download Our App For All The Latest On Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard

More News

See more More News

Sigrid debuted at the JBB in a big way

Sigrid Delivers All The Feel-Good Anthems At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball With Barclaycard

Mimi Webb Wows Capital Jingle Bell Ball Crowd With Pastel OutfitMimi Webb Wows Capital Jingle Bell Ball Crowd With Pastel Outfit

Mimi Webb's Capital Jingle Bell Ball Outfits Are Too Iconic For Words

Jesy Nelson wore a flame-infused look at the JBB

Jesy Nelson Takes To The Stage In Red Leather Look

Every performance happening at the Jingle Bell Ball this weekend

A-Z Of Every Incredible Performance At The Jingle Bell Ball With Barclaycard

Here's the the lowdown on Mimi Webb's JBB performance

Mimi Webb Wowed During Her Jingle Bell Ball With Barclaycard Debut

Years & Years took to the #CapitalJBB and brought the tunes

Years & Years Made An Electric Return To Capital's Jingle Bell Ball With Barclaycard

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Everything you need to know about Becky Hill's JBB performance

Becky Hill Brings All Of The Energy To Capital's Jingle Bell Ball With Barclaycard

Ed Sheeran got candid on Quizface

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Weighs In On One Direction's Hiatus On Capital's Quizface

Exclusive
Hailee Steinfeld takes on Forfeit Bullseye

WATCH: Hailee Steinfeld Takes On Capital's Forfeit Bullseye

Exclusive
Little Mix respond to hiatus rumours

WATCH: Little Mix Respond To Hiatus Rumours

Exclusive
Tom Grennan has a family connection to Niall Horan

WATCH: Tom Grennan & Niall Horan Have A Surprising Family Connection

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran wanted to join One Direction

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Reveals He Wanted To Be In One Direction