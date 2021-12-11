Becky Hill Stuns In Orange Look On The Jingle Bell Ball Red Carpet

Becky Hill Stuns In Orange Look On The Jingle Bell Ball Red Carpet. Picture: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

By Capital FM

Becky Hill is performing alongside Justin Bieber, Years & Years and many more iconic artists at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard is officially underway and Becky Hill is stealing the show with her red carpet look.

The day is finally here. After months of anticipation, Capital's Jingle Bell Ball is finally taking place with many huge names all taking to the stage at The O2 Arena. Justin Bieber, Years & Years and Mimi Webb are just a few of the legends on the lineup and there are plenty more surprises on the way too.

How To Watch Capital's Jingle Bell Ball With Barclaycard 2021

One of the key artists performing tonight is the one and only Becky Hill and we can't get enough of her orange co-ord.

Becky Hill with Jax Jones on the red carpet. Picture: Getty

Becky fans will already know that the 'Remember' singer is never one to disappoint on a red carpet and her orange co-ord is the definition of festive. Not to mention, she is also rocking some effortlessly glam makeup and an iconic plaited hairdo.

We have no choice but to stan.

Becky is yet to reveal exactly what she'll be singing at the Jingle Bell Ball tonight but, given how many hits she has released this year, we know that it will be banger after banger. From 'Last Time' to 'My Heart Goes (La Di Da)', she's incapable of releasing a bad song.

Make sure to watch the Jingle Bell Ball live to see Becky's performance and what all the other guests have up their sleeves. Also download the Global Player app for all the latest on Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard.

> Download Our App For All The Latest On Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard