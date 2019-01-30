ASOS May Be Blacklisting ‘Serial Returners’ After Scanning Social Media Accounts

ASOS are hitting back on 'serial returners'. Picture: Instagram @ASOS

ASOS is not here for customers buying clothes, wearing them, and demanding a refund.

According to reports, ASOS may be looking into blacklisting repeat returners after more than a third of stores had seen an increase in serial returns over the last year.

In research led by Brightpearl, a resource planning platform, found that fashion retailer ASOS had resorted to checking customers' social media accounts to catch out those who falsely claim they have not received the items or who wear the clothes before sending back.

Security teams at ASOS will scan customers Instagram and Facebook posts to see if they’ve posted themselves wearing the items.

However, they clarified that this process was not for people who genuinely needed to return unwanted items saying it is something customers are "within their rights" to do.

Basically, this means that those who return honestly eg. because the item doesn't fit etc. won't be vetted.

This comes after shares in crashed 37.5% to £26.14, the lowest since September 2015, wiping more than £1.3bn off the companies market value.

