Ashley Tisdale Is Pregnant With Her First Baby With Husband Christopher French

18 September 2020, 10:55

Ashley Tisdale is pregnant with her first baby
Ashley Tisdale is pregnant with her first baby. Picture: Getty / Ashley Tisdale/Instagram

High School Musical star Ashley Tisdale is pregnant with her first baby with husband Christopher French.

Ashley Tisdale and husband Christopher French posted two heart-melting photos to announce she’s pregnant with their first baby.

In the snaps the couple stand opposite each other in matching white outfits as Ashley looks down at her blossoming bump.

In the next, the husband and wife – who married in September 2014 – are looking at each other and grinning.

Ashley Tisdale and husband Christopher French are expecting their first baby
Ashley Tisdale and husband Christopher French are expecting their first baby. Picture: Ashley Tisdale/Instagram

Ashley let the upload speak for itself and was soon inundated with messages of congratulations from her fellow celebrities including High School Musical co-star and BFF Vanessa Hudgens.

“Just the freaking cutest,” Vanessa commented on the pictures.

Emma Roberts – who is also pregnant with her first baby – replied with a string of heart-eyes emojis.

Glee star Lea Michele wrote: “So happy for you babe! You’re going to be the best mama!”

Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco also commented: “Omg congratulations!”

Ashley and her husband Christopher have been married for six years, after he proposed in 2013 on top of the Empire State building in New York.

Christoper is a musician, actor and music composer who founded the band Annie Automatic.

He and Ashley started dating in 2012 after meeting through friends.

