Exclusive

Submit Your Challenges For Anne-Marie & Niall Horan's Fore-feit Golf!

Anne-Marie and Niall Horan are challenging Capital Breakfast to a game of Fore-feit Golf. Picture: Capital

Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp are challenging Anne-Marie and Niall Horan to a game of golf, and you can get involved with all of the action.

On Friday, 21 May, 2021, Anne-Marie and Niall Horan will not only be dropping their hugely anticipated collaboration, 'Our Song', but they will also be joining Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp.

The two pop stars will be on Capital from 8AM, to chat about their new song, and to play Fore-feit Golf!, with Roman, Sian Welby and Sonny Jay.

In this game of Fore-feit Golf!, Anne-Marie, Niall and Roman will take it in turns to play on our custom golf course, on the roof of Capital's studios, and whoever loses on each hole will have to do a forfeit.

You can get involved by sending your ideas for forfeits to Capital, by messaging us on Twitter or Instagram, and telling us what you'd like to see the trio do, should they lose.

If you want to join in on the day, you can listen to Anne-Marie and Niall Horan on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp on Global Player, and follow all of the action on Capital's social media.

> Head To Global Player To Catch Capital Breakfast's Fore-feit Golf! with Anne-Marie and Niall Horan