Anne-Marie Brought Her All To The Jingle Bell Ball On Sunday Night

12 December 2021, 20:07 | Updated: 12 December 2021, 22:55

Anne-Marie was a bundle of energy on-stage!
Anne-Marie was a bundle of energy on-stage! Picture: Alamy
Anne-Marie returned to Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard stage with another iconic performance, this time of her new bops including 'Our Song' and 'Kiss My (Uh Oh)’.

Jingle Bell Ball favourite, Anne-Marie, is back at the O2 and she delivered a show-stopping performance!

The popstar is no stranger to all-things-Capital, and we're so glad she joined Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard to remind us exactly why we look forward to seeing her perform.

Never a dull moment with Anne-Marie on the mic, the songstress performed a number of hits, including bops from her new album 'Therapy', including her iconic track 'Kiss My (Uh Oh)’ featuring Little Mix and the absolute fan-fave tune, 'Our Song' featuring Niall Horan.

Anne-Marie put on a show-stopping performance
Anne-Marie put on a show-stopping performance. Picture: Alamy

WATCH: Anne-Marie brought KSI & Digital Farms Animals to the stage in electric 'Don't Play' set

WATCH: Anne-Marie gave a magical performance of 'Our Song' with Tom Grennan

WATCH: It had been 'Way Too Long' since Anne-Marie joined JBB at The O2

WATCH: 'Kiss My (Uh Oh)' had its debut at The O2 thanks to Anne Marie

WATCH: Anne-Marie gave JBB-goers an unforgettable performance of 'Friends'

Anne-Marie looked every ounce angelic on the Jingle Bell Ball red carpet
Anne-Marie looked every ounce angelic on the Jingle Bell Ball red carpet. Picture: Alamy

Anne-Marie Jingle Bell Ball 2021 set list:

  • ‘Kiss My (Uh-Oh)’
  • ‘Way Too Long’
  • ‘Don’t Play’
  • ‘Our Song’
  • ‘FRIENDS’

Anne-Marie brought all the feel-good enery during the second night of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard on Sunday, December 12 at The O2 Arena.

