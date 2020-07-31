Addison Rae’s Boyfriend Bryce Hall: Age, Net Worth & TikTok Revealed
31 July 2020, 11:16
Bryce Hall is the boyfriend of TikTok star Addison Rae. But what’s his age and net worth?
Bryce Hall is an American YouTuber and TikTok star.
Addison often posts loved-up selfies with him.
But what’s Bryce Hall’s age and net worth?
Let’s take a look…
What is Bryce Hall’s age?
Bryce age is 20 years old.
What is Bryce Hall’s net worth?
Bryce Hall reportedly has a net worth of $1million.
What is Bryce Hall’s TikTok?
Bryce Hall’s TikTok is @brucehall and he currently has 12million fans.
Where is Bryce Hall from?
Bryce Hall was born in Maryland in the US.
