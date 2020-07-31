Addison Rae’s Boyfriend Bryce Hall: Age, Net Worth & TikTok Revealed

31 July 2020, 11:16

Bryce Hall is a TikTok star like his girlfriend.
Bryce Hall is the boyfriend of TikTok star Addison Rae. But what’s his age and net worth?

Bryce Hall is an American YouTuber and TikTok star.

Addison often posts loved-up selfies with him.

Why Did People Think TikTok's Addison Rae Had Died? Social Media Silence Explained

Bryce Hall is in a relationship with Addison Rae.
But what’s Bryce Hall’s age and net worth?

Let’s take a look…

What is Bryce Hall’s age?

Bryce age is 20 years old.

What is Bryce Hall’s net worth?

Bryce Hall reportedly has a net worth of $1million.

What is Bryce Hall’s TikTok?

Bryce Hall’s TikTok is @brucehall and he currently has 12million fans.

Where is Bryce Hall from?

Bryce Hall was born in Maryland in the US.

