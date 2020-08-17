Live

A-Level Predicted Grades To Be Used In Massive Government U-Turn As Algorithm Scrapped

17 August 2020, 16:10 | Updated: 17 August 2020, 16:11

Ofqual apologise and announce predicted grades can be used for A-level students
Ofqual apologise and announce predicted grades can be used for A-level students. Picture: Getty Images/ Sky News

A-level and GCSE students will be able to use their predicted grades given by teachers in a huge government u-turn following enormous backlash as students with downgrades miss out on University places.

English A-level and GCSE students will be awarded grades predicted by teachers after widespread backlash and protesting demanded the controversial exam algorithm that downgraded results is scrapped.

A-Level Students Anger As They See A 40% Downgrade From Predicted Grades

A-Level Students Protest Outside Downing Street
A-Level Students Protest Outside Downing Street. Picture: Getty

Wales has already announced A-level and GCSE students will get their exam results as predicted by teachers after the controversial outcome of the algorithm.

A similar announcement is being made in Northern Ireland.

A spokesperson for Ofqual told Sky News: "These are unprecedented circumstances."

"It simply has not been an acceptable experience for young people and therefore decided to change course and allow the centre assessed grades to be awarded."

"I would like to say sorry."

The drastic change of heart has been called a 'screeching U-turn' as well as 'embarrassing but inevitable'.

Tales of students losing out on university places across the UK lead to widespread backlash and criticism of the algorithm that saw so many people have their grades downgraded, sometimes by more than one grade.

Wales has already announced A-level and GCSE students will get their exam results as predicted by teachers after the controversial outcome of the algorithm.

It was first rumoured earlier today an announcement was likely for English pupils to have their grades reverted back to predicted grades as students protested outside Downing Street demanding the change.

However, this backtrack doesn't solve every problem as the head of UCAS has confirmed, many uni places have already been given away that won't be able to then be taken away, leaving many who have been rejected from a place in the same position as before.

A government announcement is expected to be made later today.

