8 Out Of 10 Cats Comedian Sean Lock Dies Aged 58

18 August 2021, 11:20

Sean Lock has passed away from cancer
Picture: YouTube
8 Out Of 10 Cats star Sean Lock has passed away from cancer at the age of 58.

Sean Lock has died from cancer aged 58, his agent has confirmed.

The comedian was best known for starring on the comedy panel show 8 Out of 10 Cats.

He also appeared on The Big Fat Quiz of the Year, QI, Have I Got News for You and starred in BBC sitcom 15 Storeys High.

A statement from his agent Off The Kerb Productions confirmed his passing.

Comedian Sean Lock has died aged 58
Picture: Alamy

It read: “It is with great sadness that we have to announce the death of Sean Lock. He died at home from cancer, surrounded by his family.

“Sean was one of Britain's finest comedians, his boundless creativity, lightning wit and the absurdist brilliance of his work, marked him out as a unique voice in British comedy.

“Sean was also a cherished husband and father to three children. Sean will be sorely missed by all that knew him.

“We kindly request that the privacy of his family and children is respected at this difficult time.”

Sean Lock has died from cancer
Sean Lock has died from cancer. Picture: Alamy

Lee Mack, who is also a comedian and was a close friend of Sean’s paid tribute to the late TV star.

He said: “I've known this day was coming for some time, but it's no less heart-breaking.

“A true original both in comedy and life. I will miss him so much.”

