The Most Notable '10 Year Challenge' Celebrity Transformations

Nicki Minaj, Caitlyn Jenner and Lea Michele shared their #10YearChallenge. Picture: Getty

You can't open any app on your phone at the moment without seeing the '10 Year Challenge' flooding every single social media feed you have.

The '10 Year Challenge' is the most recent viral trend to take over social media in 2019 since photoshopping the Fiji water girl into as many photos as you could was a thing.

Celebrities being celebrities, have of course been sharing their 10 year challenge photos with their followers and the world is lapping them up.

Caitlyn Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner, who of course came out as a trans woman in 2015, captioned her 10 year challenge photo with the inspirational caption, "Now THAT is a #10YearChallenge Be authentic to yourself ".

Elllen Degeneres

The world's most loved chat show host Ellen Degeneres captioned her 10 year challenge throwback snap with "I never realised how differently I hold my hand now." Oh Ellen, always slaying, even when it comes to Instagram captions.

Nicki Minaj

Wow, the rap Queen Nicki Minaj looks just as flawless in 2019 as she did back in 2009. Aww, the 2009 version of Nicki Minaj brings back some epic 'pre-Pink Friday' memories.

Steve Aoki

Never one to take himself too seriously, Steve Aoki put himself side by side with the classic Karate Kid character Mr. Kesuke Miyagi along with a quote from the flick, "Wax on, wax off... ".

Kate Beckinsdale

Kate Beckinsdale captioned her post (which actually was from 2005) with, "Ok ten year challenge. Major developments : 1) I am much happier now and 2) I no longer ask for “the autumn palette”’at cheap makeup counters." Preach Kate, preach!

Diplo

Always the joker, Diplo posted a snap of actor James Van Der Beek who actually played the superstar DJ in Viceland's TV show 'What Would Diplo Do?'.

Reese Witherspoon

Of course, Reese Witherspoon was on hand to remind us all that she is in fact either an immortal vampire or her face hasn't been in contact with the air for ten years. She. Looks. No. Different.

Christina Aguilera

Simple and classy. What else would expect from Christina? Dirty?! Don't be crazy.

Lea Michele

We're pretty sure Lea Michele is drinking down the same elixir of life that Reese Witherspoon and Christina are drinking. Somehow, Lea has gone from 22 to 32 in these photos and looks no different.

