George Ezra UK Tour: Dates, Tickets & Venue Information

George Ezra is touring the UK. Picture: George Ezra

Here’s all the information you need on George Ezra’s UK tour inducing the dates, venues and how to secure tickets.

After what feels like forever, George Ezra is heading on tour later this year!

Making his comeback, the BRIT Award-winning singer will be heading to a venue near you this Autumn, just a few months after his new album ‘Gold Rush Kid’ dropped.

George will be performing at his first live show in almost three years at Finsbury Park, London, this summer, before heading all around the UK to bless fans with his highly-missed music.

Here’s everything you need to know about George Ezra’s upcoming tour including the lowdown on dates, locations and how to buy tickets.

George Ezra is heading on tour in 2022. Picture: Alamy

Venues and dates

Monday 13 March, 2023 - The O2, London

George Ezra is heading to a venue near you. Picture: George Ezra

How to buy tickets

Tickets will be go on sale on Friday, July 22nd at 10am and will be available to buy from Ticketmaster.

