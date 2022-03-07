Becky Hill Is Performing At South Facing Festival – All The Info You Need On Date, Venue & Tickets

Becky Hill is performing at Crystal Palace Bowl in August. Picture: Live Nation

By Capital FM

Becky Hill is headlining a concert at South Facing Festival this summer.

Becky Hill is performing in London in August as part of a string of performances this summer.

After winning her first BRIT Award in February for Best Dance Act, Becky is continuing her already hugely successful year with a headline concert at South Facing Festival, where Ella Eyre and Sinead Harnett will be special guests.

Kicking off 2022 with some massive singles including 'Run' and 'Here For You' with Wilkinson, Becky has established a back catalogue of hit dance anthems and she'll be bringing them to the stage this summer.

Here's everything you need to know about Becky's show at South Facing Festival, from the venue and date to how to get tickets...

Becky Hill is performing at South Facing Festival. Picture: Live Nation

Venue and dates

Saturday 20 August 2022 – South Facing Festival at Crystal Palace Bowl

Becky will be supported by Ella Eyre, known for songs like 'Came Here For Love' and 'Waiting All Night' with Rudimental, and Sinéad Harnett, who has songs including 'If You Let Me', 'Unconditional' and 'Body'.

The festival performance announcement came after Becky released 'Run', which was her first collaboration with Swedish EDM group Galantis and only continues to soar Becky into stardom.

How to get tickets

Tickets for Becky Hill's Crystal Palace Bowl show are available now!

You can get your tickets at LiveNation.co.uk.

