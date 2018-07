Boy Critical After Wirral Crash

A nine-year-old boy has been left critically injured after a crash on the Wirral yesterday afternoon (Sunday).

The smash, involving one car, happened at the corner of Leasowe Road and Mill Road at around 3.45pm.

Merseyside Police say only one car was involved and the driver has been arrested on suspicion of drink and drug driving.

The boy is being treated for serious head injuries.