Zendaya's Most Liked Instagram Snaps From Dreamy Selfies To Red Carpet Slays

Zendaya breaks the internet whenever she posts a selfie. Picture: Instagram @zendaya

Zendaya has the power to break the internet every time she posts a snap to Instagram- so let's look at some of her most liked photos of all time.

There are only a handful of people who have the ability to break the internet with a selfie, and Euphoria star Zendaya is absolutely one of those people.

The 24-year-old recently became a trending search topic worldwide, just for dropping a photo of herself, because she is always, without fail, glowing.

So, let's take a look back through some of her biggest ever posts that has caused 78 million people to follow the star!

Zendaya's Fans Roast Her On Social Media For Posting Same Message Four Times

i believe in zendaya selfie supremacy pic.twitter.com/EiZO1SrFAd — Julian: into the Julian-Verse | BLM (@cooljulian5) September 8, 2020

Zendaya's most recent selfie which shows her partaking in golden hour, her hair styled in braids, subtle make-up and a single gold chain around her neck, and it's safe to say people lost their heads over it.

The photo has been liked over 9 million times and caused the actress to trend worldwide on Twitter.

However, the 24-year-old actress did roasted on social media for not knowing how to upload to Twitter properly, sending the photo to her page three whole times!

Going for a more stripped back, bare faced selfie, Zendaya chose to snap this selfie indoors for a change, and we're to say the results are just as perfect as when she takes to golden hour for her lighting.

This snap got a whole 6.3 million likes

This up close glam snap of the actress garnered 6.3 likes, and she proved she's still relatable AF even whilst being one of the most undisputed beautiful people on the whole of planet earth.

Zendaya captioned the shot: "I took this last week, ignore the makeup on my shirt."

For you, hun, we totally will.

Proving she really is in the running for Instagram golden hour selfie queen, Zendaya often chooses to wait for the sunny weather before grabbing a snap of herself, which we love, because the results are incredible.

This particular snap got 6.4 million likes and spawned a whole series of tweets from people slowly realising the only reason the sun actually bothers shining down onto planet earth is to light these perfect snaps.

It makes sense, OK?

i'm sure that the sun is a zendaya stan pic.twitter.com/kVE3Nsf0B5 — hiraya (@dayaruIes) September 8, 2020

Amassing a whopping 4.6 million likes, Zendaya explained in this selfie she's been successfully trying to stay off social media, but as a result has a whole stockpile of internet breaking content stored up.

She wrote: "Last year my new year goal was to be on my phone less, well I’ve been successful."

"So I’ve been banking selfies. This is from that curated collection."

Posting this back in 2018, it is proof the former Disney star has been a firm social media favourite for years now!

So, what we have all learned here today?

Golden hour is your friend, and if you look like Zendaya, you too will get 6 million likes on your selfies!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Music News