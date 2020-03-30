Who Is Tony Lopez? American TikTok Dancer’s Age, Instagram & Net Worth

On Air Now
30 March 2020, 17:15
Who is Tony Lopez? Meet the American TikTok dancer taking the platform by storm.
Tony Lopez has amassed over 10million followers on TikTok with his incredible dance choreography, lip-syncs and collabs with the likes of Jason Derulo.
But who is he? How old is he and what’s his net worth? Let’s take a look…
Tony Lopez is a dancer who is one half of dance duo Lopez Brothers.
Tony was born on August 19th,1999, making him 20 years old. He’s also a Leo!
His Instagram handle is @lopez_tony and he has 2.6million followers.
He often shares snaps with his brother, Ondreaz, and is quite the heartthrob!
It’s unclear what is complete net worth is but it’s clear he is raking it in from sponsored posts alone.
He also hosts dance workshops which is another form of income.
He was born is Las Vegas, Nevada, and still lives there now, according to his Instagram.
