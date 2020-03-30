Who Is Tony Lopez? American TikTok Dancer’s Age, Instagram & Net Worth

Tony Lopez has a huge social media following. Picture: instagram

Who is Tony Lopez? Meet the American TikTok dancer taking the platform by storm.

Tony Lopez has amassed over 10million followers on TikTok with his incredible dance choreography, lip-syncs and collabs with the likes of Jason Derulo.

But who is he? How old is he and what’s his net worth? Let’s take a look…

Addison Rae: Siblings, Age And Net Worth Of One Of America’s Biggest TikTok Stars

Who is Tony Lopez?

Tony Lopez is a dancer who is one half of dance duo Lopez Brothers.

How old is Tony Lopez?

Tony was born on August 19th,1999, making him 20 years old. He’s also a Leo!

What is Tony Lopez’s Instagram?

His Instagram handle is @lopez_tony and he has 2.6million followers.

He often shares snaps with his brother, Ondreaz, and is quite the heartthrob!

What is Tony Lopez’s net worth?

It’s unclear what is complete net worth is but it’s clear he is raking it in from sponsored posts alone.

He also hosts dance workshops which is another form of income.

Where is Tony Lopez from?

He was born is Las Vegas, Nevada, and still lives there now, according to his Instagram.

> Download Our App For All The Latest TikTok Star News