Where Did The Sea Shanty TikTok Trend Come From? Viral Lads Video Started By Postman

Where did the sea shanty TikTok trend come from? Picture: Twitter

As the viral lads night out photo manages to become *even* more viral thanks to the latest Sea shanty trend on TikTok, let's fine it out how it all began.

2021 has seen us all stuck inside, again, which means all we're really doing is scrolling out life away online- so thank god there's been some seriously entertaining content to keep us busy.

Now, thanks to a hugely popular trend started by a Scottish postman, we can officially name lockdown 3 'The Sea Shanty Era.'

Enter that viral photo of the lads on a night out, only this time, they're singing a sea shanty, of course.

First doing the rounds on TikTok, it quickly made it's way onto Twitter when someone alerted the world to the madness occurring and wrote along with the clip:

"Sea shanty TikTok is wild."

We think that just about sums up the entire trend, because it truly is nothing less than wild.

Sea shanty tiktok is WILD pic.twitter.com/rjY1iXFQkA — Kristian (@vonstrenginho) January 14, 2021

The SeaShanty hashtag on TikTok has over 1.6 billion views and has been around on the platform for a couple of months, but this is the first time it has blown up worldwide with news outlets around the world reporting on the unlikely craze.

In perhaps the best news of all, the guy in the original photo has seen him and his mates harmonising the tune together and he loves it!

Who started the Sea shanty trend?

The creator of the trend is Scottish postman, Nathan Evans, who posted his original sea shanty TikTok back in December, which currently has 6.7 million views and counting.

He has revealed he only did a sea shanty when someone requested it in the comment section and thinks the reason it has become so popular is because it has something for everyone and the melodies and lyrics are quite simple.

If it's stuck in your head and you want to learn the lyrics- find them below!

'The Wellerman' lyrics

Here are some the lyrics to the sea shanty- including verses you may not have heard online!

However, this isn't all of them because it's kind of a very long song.

There once was a ship that put to sea

The name of the ship was the Billy of Tea

The winds blew up, her bow dipped down

O blow, my bully boys, blow



Soon may the Wellerman come

To bring us sugar and tea and rum

One day, when the tonguin' is done

We'll take our leave and go



She had not been two weeks from shore

When down on her a right whale bore

The captain called all hands and swore

He'd take that whale in tow



Soon may the Wellerman come

To bring us sugar and tea and rum

One day, when the tonguin' is done

We'll take our leave and go



Before the boat had hit the water

The whale's tail came up and caught her

All hands to the side, harpooned and fought her

When she dived down below

Soon may the Wellerman come

To bring us sugar and tea and rum

One day, when the tonguin' is done

We'll take our leave and go



No line was cut, no whale was freed

The Captain's mind was not of greed

But he belonged to the whaleman's creed

She took the ship in tow

