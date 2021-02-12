What Happened To The Cecil Hotel, Is It Still Open & Can You Stay In It In 2021?

What happened to Hotel Cecil and is it still available to stay at? Picture: Netflix/ The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel

'The Vanishing at The Cecil Hotel' has everyone wondering what happened to the doomed LA location that saw countless deaths and a mysterious missing case shown on Netflix.

The Vanishing at The Cecil Hotel may very well be 2021 lockdown's The Tiger King as everyone flocks to see the mysterious case of Elisa Lam unfold on Netflix.

Following the latest hit true crime series, many are left wondering if the vast downtown hotel that coined the title of deadliest hotel in LA, was the site of countless deaths and the place a 21-year-old woman seemingly vanished into thin air in 2013 is still open.

Let's find out.

How To Watch Framing Britney Spears In The UK

Is Hotel Cecil still open and can you stay there?

The Hotel Cecil is very much still standing as a building and as of 2017 it was being renovated and redeveloped into a mix of hotel rooms and residential units.

It was bought in 2016 by multi millionaire hotelier Matt Baron who said he was 'committed to the preservation of architecturally or historically significant components of the building'.

Project completion is slated for sometime in 2021 and it is not yet known if they will keep the name of the hotel the same or give it a re-brand, especially now Netflix has made it's history known to the world!

But, it's looking very likely you will be able to go and stay there in the future!

Eek.

The Hotel Cecil is the location Elisa Lam went missing after creepy elevator footage. Picture: Netflix/ The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel

Netflix describes the focus of their docu-series as follows:

"From housing serial killers to untimely deaths, the Cecil Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles is known to many as LA's deadliest hotel."

"The latest chapter in the Cecil's dark history involves the mysterious disappearance of college student Elisa Lam."

The British couple who stayed in Hotel Cecil during their LA stay shocked people. Picture: Netflix/ The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel

Not quite the way anyone would want to hear any accommodation they were headed to described as, yet, this was the case for many including British couple, Mike and Sabina Baugh who stayed there while on holiday.

Viewers were shocked to hear they still chose to stay their despite the 'brown water' coming out of the taps but they explained they were willing to remain there due to the price.

So, if you see the famous building with a new name in the near future- don't be too surprised.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital