What Are Twitter Super Follows? The Exclusive Content Feature Explained

The new 'super follows' feature will charge users. Picture: PA

Super Follows are set to be introduced on Twitter, but what do they mean?

Twitter has announced they are gearing up to launch a new feature called a ‘super follow’.

The new feature has received a lot of mixed feelings from users of the app, causing #RIPTwitter to trend on the social media site.

But what is a ‘super follow’? And will it cost money?

Twitter is set to release the new feature in the coming months. Picture: PA

What is a ‘super follow’ on Twitter?

The new feature will allow users to charge their followers for access to exclusive content on their Twitter accounts.

This means that the paid users will be able to access exclusive content that won’t be accessible to their regular followers, such as subscription apps.

How much will I have to pay for Twitter ‘super follows’?

It has not yet been revealed how much the social media platform intends on charging for the exclusive content feature.

However, the new feature has received a lot of backlash from regular users of the app, with many taking to Twitter to share their thoughts.

One person tweeted: “I'm sorry but nobody's tweets are that important for me to pay for them #RIPTwitter.”

“I love y’all, but there’s no way I’m paying to read your tweets. Nope. #RIPTwitter,” shared another.

“Me sleeping peacefully knowing I ain’t paying for Twitter #RIPTwitter,” wrote a third.

Another upcoming product called ‘Twitter Spaces’ is set to rival the popular Clubhouse app, which allows people to participate in audio chats.

More information will be released in the coming months.

