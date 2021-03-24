The UK Festivals Returning In Summer 2021 From Wireless To Parklife

24 March 2021, 17:20

All the UK music festivals confirmed for 2021
All the UK music festivals confirmed for 2021. Picture: Getty Images/ Reading and Leeds/ Parklife

As Wireless and Parklife join the ever-growing list of UK festivals going ahead in summer 2021- here is a list of all the events on this year and when they are being held.

UK festivals are slowly announcing they will be going ahead in 2021- many of them much later dates than usual as people flock to buy tickets to see their first load of live music in over a year (weep).

From Parklife dropping its entire line-up, to Wireless selling tickets for its two month delayed music weekend, here are all the events powering ahead with their summer festivals as we remain in lockdown.

Wireless Festival 2021 Confirmed: From Line-Up To New Crystal Palace Location – All The Details You Need

Wireless 2021

Wireless is one of the latest festivals to confirm it plans to go ahead with a 2021 festival, changing its original date of the first weekend in July to

It is also moving from its usual location of Finsbury Park in North London to Crystal Palace in South London for the first time ever.

Tickets are available now and they are yet to release the line-up, which will no doubt be star-studded as usual.

Parklife 2021

Jumping on the announcement bandwagon, Parklife dropped its entire line-up for the weekend ahead of ticket sales and it is making us miss live music so much rn, we could actually cry.

Dave is headlining, with the likes of Megan Thee Stallion and Skepta, KSI and Burna Boy are joining him across the September weekend.

Parklife is based in Manchester and tickets go on general sale at 10AM 25th March, so get it in your diaries!

Reading and Leeds Festival 2021

One of the, if not the first festival to announce it would be going ahead with plans for a 2021 festival was the infamous Reading and Leeds festival held over August bank holiday weekend- a slot they are sticking with.

An absolutely jam-packed line-up headlined by Stormzy

Glastonbury Festival 2021 (two day special event)

Ok, no Glastonbury Festival as we know it is not going ahead in 2021, being one of the first major festivals to announce it wouldn't be able to go ahead, despite 'moving heaven and earth' to try and make it happen.

However, there are rumblings of a weekend event being held on Worthy Farm, the site of the festival, and most likely in September like most others, although nothing has been formally announced yet.

So, for the die hard fans of the iconic weekend, there still may be hope for you to get your fill yet!

In the meantime, you can get sad all over again reading their cancellation post here...

