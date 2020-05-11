Trapped In The Web: Fun Online Virtual Escape Rooms To Try During Lockdown

Trapped In The Web's virtual game offers five different escape rooms. Picture: PA/trappedintheweb.com

While everyone has been trying to keep themselves entertained during the COVID-19 lockdown, we highly recommend giving up quizzes for one night and trying the Trapped In The Web online escape rooms.

The coronavirus lockdown has seen people across the UK filling their time with a mix of Netflix binge-watching and doing quizzes in video calls with their friends.

After it was announced that lockdown had been extended, we could feel ourselves wondering what was next to do after completing what feels like hundreds of quizzes.

The answer to your boredom is Trapped In The Web’s online virtual escape rooms.

Just when you thought your evenings couldn’t get any more interactive, you thought wrong - but what is it about?

What is Trapped In The Web?

The online escape rooms are a new thought-provoking way to spend your time from the comfort of your own home and it'll definitely bring some serious fun to you and your mates.

According to the website, trappedintheweb.com, the virtual game allows you to play solo or in teams, anywhere in the world.

You just need to get your team together, either by video chat or even text them all in the group chat, then make your way through the escape rooms!

Each room should take around 1-2 hours to complete, depending on what skills you and your friends bring to the table - don’t worry, there are different difficulty levels: beginner, intermediate and expert.

There are five different escape rooms available on Trapped In The Web. Picture: trappedintheweb.com

The different rooms available are:

- School’s Out (beginner)

- A Night at the Theatre (intermediate)

- Cabin Fever (intermediate)

- Out of Hours (expert)

Each game costs £7.99, which is much less than what you’d pay for a regular escape room.

An exclusive room called Space Race is also an option, with a limited price of £3.49 as it’s now available to test.

There are so many to choose from, you could literally be there all weekend!

