TikTok’s Food Life Hacks Are Everything We Didn’t Know We Needed

Fans have been praising these food life hacks. Picture: TikTok

These life hacks on TikTok have saved fans so much time in the kithen.

TikTok has saved a lot of time (and nearly lives) of fans, with useful life hacks posted by the numerous – some would say heroic – users.

As you can imagine, there is an array of shortcuts for every kind of occasion, and the tips-and-tricks advisors of the internet did not come up short with ideas.

We’ve narrowed it down to the top five food hacks including tips for fast food, baking, and all eating purposes.

Fast Food Hack

Alex Trif (@alextriff7) shared a clip of himself building a quick-step food tower at McDonald's, consisting of his burger and fries balancing on the roof of his drink – iconic.

Those saluting Alex for his food-building skills came to the comment section to label him a "genius".

However, they outlined the crucial need for the meal to be eaten at a similar time, as one side would be left to fall otherwise, with one comment reading: “It’s all fun and games until the burger is gone.”

How to get your McDonald's meal into a tower. Picture: TikTok

Straw Trick

This may seem obvious to some, but there is a purpose for the metal ring that opens a soft drink can…

If you knew that, then it was just us that were today year’s old when finding out.

It turns out, the ring can be spun around and used to keep the straw in place instead of floating around.

An account named @shrtcts captioned the clip: “If you HAVE to use a straw, do this hack to keep it in place. Or just don’t use a straw at all.”

The secret to keep your straw straight. Picture: TikTok

Quick fry secret

It seems @oliviia.kursua has stumbled across the quickest way to make a quick home version of mozzarella sticks.

Cutting around a slice of bread with a glass and popping a piece of cheese in the middle almost seems too easy to be true.

Adding in the classic cooking steps of dipping it in egg and breadcrumbs, the snack is easily replicated.

One fan wrote: “Damn – anything fried with cheese is good,” and we agree.

Easy steps to making mozzarella sticks. Picture: TikTok

Quick build shortcut

In another post by @shrtcts, the caption: “Your summer just got a lot better with this ice cream hack,” is very fitting, as the video shows the quickest way to do just that.

All you do is – carefully – cut a slice out of an ice cream tub and pop it in between two cookies, then remove the packaging - easy as that!

But be aware you’ll probably have to eat the rest of the tub after (which isn’t the biggest issue), or you’ll be left with a very messy tub of ice cream in the freezer.

The easy way to make an ice-cream sandwich. Picture: TikTok

Baking tip

Probably the most genius hack on this list, we’ve saved the best for last.

Required: A freshly baked cake, toothpicks and dental floss (weird combo, we know).

The purpose is to cut the cake or sponge perfectly in half to fill it with cream, jam and all that good stuff.

Thanks to @nifty, we know the quickest way how.

The simple way to cut your sponge perfectly in half. Picture: TikTok

Placing toothpicks all around the cake at the half way width point, you simply tie a long piece of dental floss around the cake and pull until the cake becomes two.

We hope your life has been made easier by these food hacks, but if not, at least you got to have some fun with food!

