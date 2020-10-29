TikTok Star Bella Poarch's Ariana Grande Tutorial Will Transform You Into The 'Positions' Singer

Bella Poarch recreated Ariana Grande's iconic look. Picture: Getty / TikTok / Bella Poarch/Instagram

Ariana Grande's iconic look has been recreated by TikTok star Bella Poarch and the results are scarily accurate

Ariana Grande is probably the pop star that has her trademark look recreated by fans the most and now viral TikTok star Bella Poarch has taking us through a step-by-step to recreate one of her iconic looks with seriously accurate results!

Did Ariana Grande Just Hint At The Lyrics To New Song 'Shut Up'?

The star, who has almost 40 million followers made it look effortless whilst going through each step in becoming the 'Positions' singer.

From adding winged eyeliner, scraping her hair into a giant side sweep and high pony, to getting Ari's outfit on point right down to the smallest details like pulling her sleeves over her hands.

Bella Poarch is a huge Ariana fan. Picture: Bella Poarch/Instagram

Bella even made sure to pop a lolly in her mouth and dig out a Louis Vuitton bag just like Ari's.

The video has over 5.7 million likes and over 80k comments in just a few days.

We're expecting a lot more TikToks like this to crop up after Ari drops her new album, 'Positions', and officially begins her new era!

