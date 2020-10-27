Did Ariana Grande Just Hint At The Lyrics To New Song 'Shut Up'?

27 October 2020, 16:06

Ariana Grande may have dropped a hint at the 'Shut Up' lyrics
Ariana Grande may have dropped a hint at the 'Shut Up' lyrics. Picture: Getty / Ariana Grande/Instagram

Ariana Grande’s album ‘Positions’ is days away from release and it looks like she might have already dropped a clue about the 'Shut Up' lyrics.

Ariana Grande saved 2020 when she announced her new album ‘Positions’, dropping the lead single on Friday before confirming the track list – which we can already tell is going to a bunch of songs we have on repeat for the next year.

And after telling one Arianator the first song she wrote and put on the album is ‘Positions’, fans are taking guesses at the lyrics.

Here’s What Ariana Grande’s ‘Positions’ Lyrics Mean

Ever the cryptic tea-spiller, Ari screen-grabbed her own tweet about the first song on the album, but blacked out some of the words before posting it on Insta Stories so it read: “Shut up. I promise this is me… telling u to shut up.”

Ariana Grande said 'Shut Up' was the first song she wrote for 'Positions'
Ariana Grande said 'Shut Up' was the first song she wrote for 'Positions'. Picture: Ariana Grande/Twitter
Ariana Grande had fans guessing after blocking out some of the words in her tweet
Ariana Grande had fans guessing after blocking out some of the words in her tweet. Picture: Ariana Grande/Instagram

Ari’s original tweet read: “It was actually the first track ! “shut up”. i promise this is me answering the question and not telling u to shut up.”

Fans reckon Ari’s edited screen grab of the tweet might be a hint at the lyrics.

The ‘7 Rings’ singer did let slip some of the lyrics from ‘Positions’ way back on 14 September, when she tweeted: “Know my love infinite nothing that I won’t do.”

So when she finally blessed us with the single on 23 October it all made so much sense.

Ariana Grande shared this 'Positions' lyric back in September when we all didn't have a clue
Ariana Grande shared this 'Positions' lyric back in September when we all didn't have a clue. Picture: Ariana Grande/Twitter

However, always one to keep us on our toes Ariana is refusing to spill any more details about her new songs.

She tweeted at the weekend: “i would like to tell u as little as possible and for u to enjoy it and experience without being told what to feel or what i was feeling making it all. but i love u.”

This album release is but a waiting game.

