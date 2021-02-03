The Weeknd Superbowl Performance Guest Star Rumours From Ariana Grande & Daft Punk

The Weeknd rumoured to bring out Ariana Grande and Daft Punk at The Super Bowl. Picture: Getty Images

The Weeknd has bagged the Super Bowl half time slot and fans are dying to know if Ariana Grande, Daft Punk or any other slew of iconic collaborators will be joining him on stage.

The Weeknd is about to take on one of the biggest gigs of his career, the Super Bowl half time performance

As we know, performers usually bring out huge guests during their 12 minute performance who are kept top secret until the moment they step onto the stage.

As an artist goes, Abel has some of the biggest collaborators under his belt including Beyoncé, Drake and Ariana Grande to name just a few.

Ariana Grande

The Weeknd and Ariana Grande have one of the biggest pop duets of the last ten years. Picture: Getty

Ariana Grande is probably the artist whose name is being mentioned the most as a rumoured guest joining Abel at the Super Bowl.

This is due to the fact he dropped a 'highlights' album ahead of his big performance including their certified banger, 'Love Me Harder' and sneak leaks of his set list include their tune.

Their massive hit is from Ariana's 'Dangerous Woman' is without doubt a Super Bowl worthy tune.

Ari' has never headlined the Super Bowl, so could a guest appearance be her way of scouting out the whole thing for when she eventually is asked one day?

So many questions.

Whether all of this actually means the 'Positions' singer is heading down to Florida- where she grew up by the way, which only builds our suspicion her ponytail may make an appearance- remains to be seen!

Definitely scanning every single Instagram she posts for clues though...

Daft Punk

The Weeknd and Daft Punk have a hugely successful musical relationship with tracks 'I Feel It Coming' and 'Starboy'. Picture: Getty

French electronic music duo Daft Punk found one of their most iconic and successful musical collaborators in The Weeknd as the trio created 'Starboy' and 'I Feel It Coming' for Abel's 'Starboy' album.

They'd definitely be a fantastic addition to his performance as they always come through with the stage outfits and sets- and as DJs they'd make a great addition to The Weeknd's list of guest stars to shake things up and get everyone at home watching up from the sofa.

As odds go, we're betting on them as guest stars...

Drake

Drake and The Weeknd have been working with each other for over a decade. Picture: Getty

Drake and The Weeknd's friendship and musical relationship goes waaaay back right to the start of both of their careers with 'Crew Love' being included on Drake's smash album, 'Take Care'.

However, Drizzy has recently had surgery and has been posting from his home studio in LA where he's busily finishing up his upcoming album, 'Certified Lover Boy'.

The pair also haven't released music together in quite a few years and there've been rumours of a beef between the pair.

So, as potential guests go, we think the 'In My Feelings' rapper is pretty low down on the list.

But it's the Super Bowl, so, you literally never know what could happen!

Lana Del Ray

Now, we haven't seen Lana's name being floated around as much, but anyone who knows the 'Summertime Sadness' singer and Abel, they absolutely love working together and are close friends.

With enormous tracks 'Prisoner' and 'Lust For Life' under their belt, the melancholy duo have made hugely popular tunes together- but are they suitable for the Super Bowl?

Out of all their massive tunes, their collabs aren't the most commercially popular and known.

So, we wouldn't be surprised if Lana didn't make an appearance.

Beyoncé

These two are collaborators- but have never performed live together or even so much been photographed together!

That's when you know you're an A++ duo.

The Weeknd features on Beyoncé's iconic Lemonade in track '6 Inch' offering his unforgettable vocals and as none of could ever forget, Queen B performed at the Super Bowl in 2013.

Will she pop up again to support her friend?

Future

These two make hits- that is just a fact.

'Low Life' was a massive 2016 hit although the entire contents of the song is almost certainly too NSFW for the Super Bowl which is a family friendly show watched by millions of Americans and people worldwide.

