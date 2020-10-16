Strictly Star Bill Bailey's Age, Net Worth & Comic Career Revealed

Comedian Bill Bailey is stepping onto the Strictly dance floor in 2020, so who exactly is he, from his age, net worth and relationship details revealed...

Strictly 2020 is gearing up to kick off its first ever socially distanced series with another bunch of celebrities taking to the dance floor, and one such contestant is well-known comedian and actor, Bill Bailey, who has admitted he has no idea what he's getting himself in for.

So, how old is he, what is his net worth and how tall is he?

We've got everything you need to know here.

Who Is 'Strictly' Star Jamie Laing's 'Made In Chelsea' Girlfriend Sophie Habboo?

Who is Bill Bailey?

Bill Bailey is an English comedian, musician and actor who has been a staple in the entertainment industry for so many years- but he's now trying his hand at something completely new!

He is best known for playing Manny in the sitcom Black Books and for his regular appearances on panel shows including Never Mind the Buzzcocks, Have I Got News for You and QI.

He also, obviously as a comedian, is well-known for his stand up work.

How old is Bill Bailey?

The Never Mind The Buzzcocks staple is 55-years-old, making him one of the oldest contestants on this year's series.

His birthday is on 13 January 1965, which makes his star sign Capricorn, just in case you were wondering!

What is Bill Bailey's net worth?

According to celebritynetworth.com, the entertainer has amassed himself a net worth of an estimated $7 million (£5.4 million) thanks to a decades long career in showbiz.

It is well known the Strictly contestants are paid handsomely for partaking in the show, with the top tier payout being a rumoured £500,000.

Whatever Bill is being paid, it's almost certainly a three figure sum!

Does Bill Bailey have Instagram?

Unfortunately, Bill has not joined the Instagram world, but he does have a Twitter account and you can follow him at @BillBailey.

He has 3.3 million followers and often chats with fans and let's people know what he's working on, be it a charity, or his latest book.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Strictly News