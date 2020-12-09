Shawn Mendes's Transformation Shows How Much He's Grown From The 2016 JBB to 2018 STB

Shawn Mendes has grown up in front of our eyes at the Jingle Bell and Summertime Ball. Picture: PA Images

Shawn Mendes has grown up in front of our very eyes from his first ever Jingle Bell Ball in 2016 to his most recent Summertime Ball performance in 2018.

Shawn Mendes, and all his star power, has transformed from a teen pop star to a fully grown musician on the stage over a series of years which makes us all the more prouder of the 'Wonder' singer as we look back at the very best of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard.

From his first ever performance to 2016 to his most recent 2018 show, the Canadian pop star has gone through a series style transformation and looks so different!

The year is 2020 and Shawn is rocking a much longer hairdo and his face is looking more chiselled than ever as the 22-year-old helps us tease what you guys can expect from The Best of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard.

We can hardly believe it's the same guy who belted out 'Stitches' to 16,000 at London's O2 back in 2016.

So, let's re-trace our Jingle Bell Ball history and watch the 'Lost In Japan' star transform into an adult on our stages...

Prepare to weep!

Shawn Mendes's Jingle Bell Ball performance- 2016

At just 18-years-old, Shawn can say he played at London's O2 to thousands of screaming fans who knew every word to his songs.

It does make us wonder just what we were up to at age 18, and it certainly wasn't that!

Fresh from the success of his 2015 debut album 'Handwritten', where track 'Stitches' catapulted him into stardom, Shawn had just dropped his second album, 'Illuminate', which gave us tracks including 'Mercy' and 'Treat You Better' which we still play on repeat and belt out to this day.

The record definitely cemented his place as one of the biggest stars in the world and he brought a performance to match that title.

Shawn Mendes first played the Jingle Bell Ball in 2016. Picture: Getty

Shawn Mendes Summertime Ball- 2017

Clearly having gotten a taste for playing on iconic stages in front of thousands of people, Shawn didn't leave it long before taking to the Summertime Ball stage for the very first time in 2017.

His first Wembley Stadium set went down a storm and you can see the pop star's style has already evolved even from the winter previous.

We may be biased but there's no better place to hear the star's powerful and heart stopping vocals in 'There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back' than Wembley Stadium itself.

Shawn Mendes at Capital's Sumnmertime Ball in 2017. Picture: Getty

Shawn Mendes Summertime Ball 2018

What is this we see?

A full grown artist returning to his rightful spot closing Wembley Stadium at the 2018 Summertime Ball?

Why yes, it is.

Shawn Mendes returned for Capital's Summertime Ball 2018. Picture: Getty

Shawn, by 2018 has blossomed into the grown up we know today (albeit with slightly shorter hair than he's currently rocking) and making us feel like a proud parent seeing just how far he's come.

He dropped his third self-titled album just in time for the ball, luckily for us, and yes, 'In My Blood' is just as incredible live as you'd imagine it to be.

Fans of Shawn will know he takes his craft incredibly seriously- working with a vocal coach daily and relentlessly playing guitar to make sure he's always getting better.

This evolution of him throughout the years may show how he's grown up physically, but also reflects how far he's come as an artist!

