QUIZ: Which #BestOfCapitalSTB Star Posted These Embarrassing Tweets?

6 May 2020, 12:07

Embarrassing #CapitalSTB Tweets

You know they've got huge hits, but did you know that they've posted some pretty hilarious stuff?!

Between them, they've got loads of number one hits; tonnes of followers; and more incredible tunes than you can shake a stick at.

But some of our previous Capital's Summertime Ball Ballers haven't always been this suave. Especially when it comes to Twitter.

> Capital's Summertime Ball With Vodafone 2018 Line-Up: Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello & MORE

We've found some of our Ballers' most iconic (and lame) posts, but it's up to you to work out who originally posted it.

 

> Grab Our App Now, And Keep Up To Date With The #BestOfCapitalSTB!

