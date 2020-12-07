'Oh Santa' Lyrics As Ariana Grande Joins Mariah Carey Remix With Jennifer Hudson

Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson join Mariah Carey on 'Oh Santa' remix. Picture: Mariah Carey/ Oh Santa

Ariana Grande's had her dream come true as she hops on a remix of Mariah Carey's 'Oh Santa' along with Jennifer Hudson just in time for some much-needed festive cheer.

Ariana Grande is officially making music with her idol, Mariah Carey, as she and Jennifer Hudson have released a remix to the star's 'Oh Santa' just in time for the festive season to arrive and lift all our spirits.

Aside from hitting some pretty iconic whistle notes in the song, what are they singing about and what are the lyrics to 'Oh Santa' the remix?

'Oh Santa' remix lyrics

Oh, Santa's gonna come and make him mine this Christmas

Santa's gonna come and make him mine, mine (Oh, Santa)

Oh, Santa's gonna come and make him mine this Christmas (Oh, Santa)

Santa's gonna come and make him mine, mine



[Verse 1: Mariah Carey, Jennifer Hudson & Ariana Grande]

Santa, if you get this letter, won't you help me out?

I know you're kind of busy with your elves right now

And I don't know how

You do the things you do when I sleep on Christmas Eve

But it's amazing

And I bet that you could bring me back my baby

Because every time I see Christmas lights

I feel this void inside and I just can't take it



[Pre-Chorus: Mariah Carey, Ariana Grande, All]

I saw them shopping last week

And his new girl was so bleak

And then I swore to myself

Santa's gonna come and make him minе this Christmas night



[Chorus: Mariah Carey, Jennifer Hudson & Ariana Grande]

Ho, ho, ho

Santa's gon' come and make him mine this Christmas

Santa's gon' comе and make him mine, ho, ho, ho

Santa's gon' come and make him mine this Christmas night



[Verse 2: Jennifer Hudson, Ariana Grande, Mariah Carey, All]

Oh, Santa, I heard that it's really gonna snow this year

So, I hope Rudolph and his other eight reindeer get you safely here

So, you can scoop him up and swoop him right down my chimney

I've been really, really, really good this year

So, put on that red suit and make him appear

Because Christmas cheer just ain't the same without my baby

Come on ol' Kris Kringle, save me



[Pre-Chorus: Mariah Carey, Jennifer Hudson, Ariana Grande, All]

They say it's unrealistic, but I believe in you, Saint Nick

So, grant this wish for me right quick

Santa won't you come and make him mine this Christmas night?



[Chorus: All, Jennifer Hudson, (Ariana Grande), Background Vocalists]

Ho, ho, ho

Santa's gon' come and make him mine this Christmas

Santa's gon' come and make him mine, ho, ho, ho

Santa's gon' make him mine this Christmas night

Oh Santa, oh Santa (Oh)

Santa's gon' come and make him mine this Christmas

Santa's gon' come and make him mine, mine

Santa's gon' come and make him mine this Christmas

Santa's gon' come and make him mine, mine

Oh, oh, oh, oh



[Verse 3: Mariah Carey, Jennifer Hudson, & Ariana Grande]

Oh, Santa Claus

If you get this letter, please don't make me wait

'Cause all December, I've been counting down the days

So, hop on your sleigh

I promise that I won't forget the milk and cookies

The tree's all sparkly and gold

But inside, I feel so cold

So, as soon as you leave the North Pole

Santa, won't you come and make him mine this Christmas?



[Chorus: Background Vocalists, Mariah Carey, Jennifer Hudson, (Ariana Grande)]

Santa's gon' come and make him mine, ho, ho, ho

(Santa's gon' come and make him mine)

Santa's gon' come and make him mine this christmas

(Oh, I know you will)

Santa's gon' come and make him mine, ho, ho, ho (Whoa, whoa)

Santa's gon' come and make him mine, mine (Santa)

(Hey, I know he will)

Santa's gon' come and make him mine, ho, ho, ho

Santa's gon' come and make him mine this Christmas

Santa's gon' come and make him mine, ho, ho, ho

Santa's gon' come and make him mine, mine



[Outro: Mariah Carey]

Oh, Santa's gon' come and make you mine this Christmas

Lyrics from Genius.

You can watch the superstars in action below...

