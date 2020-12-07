'Oh Santa' Lyrics As Ariana Grande Joins Mariah Carey Remix With Jennifer Hudson

On Air Now
7 December 2020, 16:24
Ariana Grande's had her dream come true as she hops on a remix of Mariah Carey's 'Oh Santa' along with Jennifer Hudson just in time for some much-needed festive cheer.
Ariana Grande is officially making music with her idol, Mariah Carey, as she and Jennifer Hudson have released a remix to the star's 'Oh Santa' just in time for the festive season to arrive and lift all our spirits.
Aside from hitting some pretty iconic whistle notes in the song, what are they singing about and what are the lyrics to 'Oh Santa' the remix?
Oh Santa!!! Love our girl group!!! @ArianaGrande @IAMJHUD 🎅 pic.twitter.com/7knHIcL0aH— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) December 5, 2020
Oh, Santa's gonna come and make him mine this Christmas
Santa's gonna come and make him mine, mine (Oh, Santa)
Oh, Santa's gonna come and make him mine this Christmas (Oh, Santa)
Santa's gonna come and make him mine, mine
[Verse 1: Mariah Carey, Jennifer Hudson & Ariana Grande]
Santa, if you get this letter, won't you help me out?
I know you're kind of busy with your elves right now
And I don't know how
You do the things you do when I sleep on Christmas Eve
But it's amazing
And I bet that you could bring me back my baby
Because every time I see Christmas lights
I feel this void inside and I just can't take it
[Pre-Chorus: Mariah Carey, Ariana Grande, All]
I saw them shopping last week
And his new girl was so bleak
And then I swore to myself
Santa's gonna come and make him minе this Christmas night
[Chorus: Mariah Carey, Jennifer Hudson & Ariana Grande]
Ho, ho, ho
Santa's gon' come and make him mine this Christmas
Santa's gon' comе and make him mine, ho, ho, ho
Santa's gon' come and make him mine this Christmas night
[Verse 2: Jennifer Hudson, Ariana Grande, Mariah Carey, All]
Oh, Santa, I heard that it's really gonna snow this year
So, I hope Rudolph and his other eight reindeer get you safely here
So, you can scoop him up and swoop him right down my chimney
I've been really, really, really good this year
So, put on that red suit and make him appear
Because Christmas cheer just ain't the same without my baby
Come on ol' Kris Kringle, save me
[Pre-Chorus: Mariah Carey, Jennifer Hudson, Ariana Grande, All]
They say it's unrealistic, but I believe in you, Saint Nick
So, grant this wish for me right quick
Santa won't you come and make him mine this Christmas night?
[Chorus: All, Jennifer Hudson, (Ariana Grande), Background Vocalists]
Ho, ho, ho
Santa's gon' come and make him mine this Christmas
Santa's gon' come and make him mine, ho, ho, ho
Santa's gon' make him mine this Christmas night
Oh Santa, oh Santa (Oh)
Santa's gon' come and make him mine this Christmas
Santa's gon' come and make him mine, mine
Santa's gon' come and make him mine this Christmas
Santa's gon' come and make him mine, mine
Oh, oh, oh, oh
[Verse 3: Mariah Carey, Jennifer Hudson, & Ariana Grande]
Oh, Santa Claus
If you get this letter, please don't make me wait
'Cause all December, I've been counting down the days
So, hop on your sleigh
I promise that I won't forget the milk and cookies
The tree's all sparkly and gold
But inside, I feel so cold
So, as soon as you leave the North Pole
Santa, won't you come and make him mine this Christmas?
[Chorus: Background Vocalists, Mariah Carey, Jennifer Hudson, (Ariana Grande)]
Santa's gon' come and make him mine, ho, ho, ho
(Santa's gon' come and make him mine)
Santa's gon' come and make him mine this christmas
(Oh, I know you will)
Santa's gon' come and make him mine, ho, ho, ho (Whoa, whoa)
Santa's gon' come and make him mine, mine (Santa)
(Hey, I know he will)
Santa's gon' come and make him mine, ho, ho, ho
Santa's gon' come and make him mine this Christmas
Santa's gon' come and make him mine, ho, ho, ho
Santa's gon' come and make him mine, mine
[Outro: Mariah Carey]
Oh, Santa's gon' come and make you mine this Christmas
Lyrics from Genius.
You can watch the superstars in action below...
