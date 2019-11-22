Nintendo Switch’s 'Ring Fit Adventure': What Is The New Fitness Trend Branded ‘Best Christmas Gift’?

Nintendo released 'Ring Fit Adventure' in October. Picture: Instagram/Promo

Here’s everything you need to know about the new game-play exercise craze, Nintendo's 'Ring Fit Adventure'.

Nintendo has upped their game in the exercise world after releasing the ‘Ring Fit Adventure’.

Fans have been raving about the new game-play way to keep fit.

But what is the trend and who’s been using it? Let’s take a look…

What is it?

The game comes with a pair of accessories: a ring and a leg strap, where you each slot a controller into.

The two controllers work together to get a picture of your entire body movement, meaning it can make sure you’re doing each exercise properly.

The virtual game focuses on play rather than fitness goals as you go through different difficulty levels.

You start by jogging on the spot to advance your character and end up performing various exercises to avoid obstacles and defeat enemies.

Your end goal is to defeat the ‘evil body-building dragon’ who has disrupted the peaceful land of the player.

When was it released?

It dropped in October and has received great reviews from fans so far.

What else does it do?

You have the option to do challenges and mini games, where you can compare scores with friends who join in.

There is a custom mode where you can personalise your workout routines to mix mini games with exercise.

A multitask mode is also an option as you can use the ring controller to go on your own off-screen adventure.

You can save the reps you do off-screen and sync them with your game afterwards.

Where did the idea come from?

‘Ring Fit Adventure’ was created to reflect the idea of the late Satoru Iwata, who was Nintendo’s video game programmer.

Before he died in 2015, one of his goals was to make the brand focus on health devices mixed with playful tech.

He said he wanted to ‘improve people’s [quality of life] in enjoyable ways’, which has paid off as reviews have praised the exercise tool for exactly that.

A review in the Los Angeles Times read: “I’m enjoying ‘Ring Fit Adventure’ because it understands that the human is in charge and that goals are meant to be broken or tweaked, sometimes by the hour.

“Stop, it says repeatedly, and go drink water. It even encourages players to turn it off and come back later and constantly asks you to change the difficulty settings,” they added.

Who’s been using it?

American TV host, Jimmy Fallon, shared a video with his 51million followers, writing: “Playing Ring Fit Adventure on @Nintendo switch. Can you beat my score? 124 #FallonTonight.”

The hilarious clip received thousands of likes and fans responded with videos of them trying to beat his score.

Playing Ring Fit Adventure on @Nintendo switch. Can you beat my score? 124. #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/31ix8lPoTL — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) October 27, 2019

The game has popped off on social media as people have branded it the ‘best Christmas gift’.

One wrote: “Went to a Ring Fit Advnture (Nintendo Switch) demo and I am SOLD on this game. Buying it for all of us for Christmas. This game is a sensational workout tool and it is a lot of fun.”

Went to a Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo Switch) demo and I am SOLD on this game. Buying it for all of us for Christmas. This game is a sensational workout tool and it is a lot of fun. — Canovaccio (@Canovaccio) October 19, 2019

“I might ask for ring fit adventure for Christmas, not because I’ll enjoy it, but because I know that I wont be encouraged to work out unless theres something Nintendo related,” another added.

Ring Fit Adventure is out now priced at £64.99, however the Nintendo Switch device is sold separately at £279.

