'Next In Fashion's' Daniel Fletcher 'Owes A Lot' To Harry Styles AKA His 'First Ever Customer'

Fashion designer Daniel Fletcher has credited Harry Styles for helping to launch his career and thanked him for being his first ever customer.

Harry Styles has been credited for helping to launch the career of fashion designer Daniel Fletcher who has gone on to see enormous success and even fame from starring on Netflix show, Next In Fashion.

Daniel has spoken about owing the 'Golden' singer a lot in an interview with GQ as he's awarded the Peroni Breakthrough Designer of the Year Award.

Harry Styles Wears Designer's Clothes In 'Golden' Music Video As They Have 'Pinch Me' Moment

Daniel, who came runner up to South Korean designer, Minju Kim on Netflix's Next In Fashion said to GQ:

"He bought all the shirts in my graduate collection and I did a couple of custom ones for him as well."

"That was a really great starting point for my career, and if it hadn't been for him, then maybe I wouldn't be sat here today actually."

"I really owe a lot to Mr Styles."

He has made no secret about the former One Direction singer's influence on his career, revealing back in 2019 Harry was his first ever customer and provided a launchpad for him into the mainstream.

"Showing some love and appreciation for @HarryStyles on his birthday today."

"Three years ago just after I’d shown my graduate collection I met @harry_lambert at the @purplepr press day and he said he thought Harry would like my shirts, a week later he became my very first customer."

"In fact I made them an inch longer for him and that’s the length all my shirts have remained ever since."

"So HAPPY BIRTHDAY and thank you Harry (both Harry’s!) for believing in me from the start!"

Harry Lambert has been Harry's stylist since around the 2015/2016 mark and been influential in sculpting the singer's style- dressing the 'Adore You' singer in Daniel Fletcher for an appearance on The Jonathon Ross Show and for 1D's infamous Carpool Karaoke.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Harry Styles News