Game Of Thrones star Maisie Williams's boyfriend, net worth and other roles. Picture: Getty Images

Maisie Williams has become a globally known name at just 22 years old.

Maisie Williams is most well known for her role on Game of Thrones, an acting role (where she played Arya Stark) which rocketed her to become a household name.

The best friend of Sophie Turner was announced as a guest judge for Ru Paul’s Drag Race earlier this year, with the actress saying of her role:

“I think that so much of drag comes from a place of real pain and seeing how that transforms into a character is so interesting to me. I love that about art and about drag.”

But what is Maisie’s net worth and what else do we know about the star?

Maisie Williams’ net worth

Thanks to her enormously successful acting career on one of the biggest shows of all time, Maisie is estimated to be worth around £4.5 million, a seriously impressive fortune to hold at such a young age.

She is said to have earned roughly £115k for each episode of Game of Thrones, which, after launching what will surely be a life-long career and endless opportunities with fashion lines and brands.

Who is Maisie Williams’ boyfriend?

The young Hollywood star is dating Reuben Selby, who is the co-founder of a modelling agency.

Maisie brought him along to best friend Sophie Turner’s wedding to Joe Jonas earlier this year, proving they’re serious about one another.

He’s worked a lot in the tech industry, co-founding a creative agency and previously working on the Daisy app which allows artists and creatives to build a community and network with one another.

How tall is Maisie?

Known by GoT fans for being the youngest, smaller sibling on the show, Maisie stands at just 5ft tall, a stark [excuse the pun] difference from her BFF, Sophie Turner who is 5"7.

What else has Maisie starred in?

After wrapping up on Game of Thrones, Maisie has a busy 2020 ahead, with roles on The New Mutants, The Owners, Two Weeks to Live and Spring Awakening.

During her time on GoT she starred in the likes of Doctor Who, The Book of Love, and music videos including The Vamps ‘Rest Your Love.’

