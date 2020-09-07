Love Island USA Instagram Handles: Follow The Cast Of Series 2!

All the Love Island series 2 Instagram handles. Picture: Love Island USA

'Love Island USA' las landed in the UK as series 2 airs on ITV2, so, let's meet the cast and find their social media handles so you can have a good old stalk!

Love Island USA has officially landed in the UK, airing on ITV2 every night from 7th September to save us all after our summer series was forced to cancel as the pandemic was proving too difficult to allow filming to go ahead.

Lauren Coogan

Brit alert!

Yep- you haven't scrolled onto a different page, there is a British contestant heading into the villa in the form of Lauren Coogan, a 29-year-old Oxford native who lives in LA.

Instagram handle: laurencoogan

Calvin Cobb

Instagram handle: calvinonthecobb

Caleb Corprew

Instagram handle: @cxco_

Rachel Lundell

The 21-year-old islander is from Minneapolis only has a couple of thousand followers right now, but this is undoubtedly about to shoot up

Instagram handle: @rachlundell

Kierstan Saulter

Jet setting on the reg, Kierstan is one of the most ready-made Love Island contestants from the series, already having 15k followers and posting out those brand deals, we think she'll be right at home in that Las Vegas hotel/villa.

She's a 23-year-old bartender from Texas, and how she's affording to fly on private jets as a bartender, we aren't entirely sure.

Maybe we'll find out on the show?!

Instagram handle: @kierstansaulter

Carrington Rodriguez

Carrington is 22, super good looking and extremely ripped, so, is anyone here surprised he's heading into the villa?

He alleges he's closed 'millions in sales' in his job, has been single for a long time and was born in Germany.

He's quickly amassed 14k followers, and you can follow his slightly drool worthy page here.

Instagram handle: @c_rod003

Mackenzie Dipman

Mackenzie, a 24-year-old student from Arizona, is taking her shot at finding love, but with an enormous social media following of over 100k people, we're not sure how she's struggling in that department!

Living a glamorous life, we know she's going to fit right, and turn some heads!

Oh, and she says all her exes are millionaires, so, like, no pressure guys.

Instagram handle: @mackenziedipman

Cely Vazquez

Cely, confusingly, is from Cali[fornia], and is a 24-year-old legal secretary who refuses to download dating apps and prefers meeting guys 'the old fashioned way'.

That is, unless, you get asked to go on a dating show with a large cash prize... but we can forgive her.

She's got 30k followers, which isn't too shabby at all, looking forward to seeing her on the show!

Instagram handle: @thecelyvazquez

Justine Ndiba

Justine cites John Legend and Chrissy Teigen as her ultimate relationship goals, which we do have to agree with.

She wants a relationship, but also a 'friendship' just like they have, so the Vegas villa is exactly where she should be in our opinion!

The 27-year-old Go Go dancer was born in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and is a survivor of the Rwandan Genocide.

She immigrated to the U.S. with her family in 2001.

Instagram handle: @justinejoy312

Moira Tumas

Instagram handle: @moiratumas

Kaitlynn Anderson

Kaitlynn describes herself as a 'small town girl' who has since moved to Vegas, which is handy because that's where the 2020 series is taking place!

She may be a country girl, but she's already managed to bag herself a million followers.

Instagram handle: @kaitlynnjanderson

James McCool

We, like you, are wondering if his legal surname is indeed McCool or a nickname he earned for himself at school.

He's got 10k followers at the mo', but we reckon this is going to shoot up when the series hits the UK, because we do love some tatts.

Instagram handle: @james_mccool1

Connor Trott

As you may have gleamed from his Instagram handle, Connor is a bit of a fitness freak, so the abs will be out 99% of the time on the show, and this is not us protesting.

He's got 35k followers, and we bet not everyone is in it for the gym tips.

Instagram handle: @trottfit

Tre Forte

Tre is 25-years-old and played American Football at the The Ohio State University and is now a personal trainer, so, YES, you guessed it, he absolutely loves working out.

Instagram handle: @tgiforte

Johnny Middlebrooks

Already verified and with 181 followers, Johnny is one of the biggest influencers heading onto the show.

He's absolutely ripped and posts many a' baby oiled snap onto the gram, so we'll get unlimited viewings of these muscles on the show.

Can't wait.

Instagram handle: @johnny_llee

Jeremiah White

22-year-old Jeremiah is a retail assistant, so this will be a welcome break from his 9-5!

Instagram handle: @cortezwhite_

