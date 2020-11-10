Leigh-Anne Pinnock's Giving Us The Little Mix Wardrobe We Dream Of With ASOS Range

Leigh-Anne drops dreamy range with ASOS. Picture: Instagram @leighannepinnock

Leigh-Anne Pinnock's ASOS style edit has arrived, so we can cop the Little Mix wardrobe we've always wanted.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is serving us the dream Little Mix inspired wardrobe showing off her style edit for ASOS, pinning her trademark style with some of the girls' best known looks and it's making us want to put together our girl group 'fits immediately.

Leigh-Anne, 29, has turned her attention for modelling for just a minute to reveal the show-stopping outfits, taking to Instagram to announce the range.

She wrote: "IT'S FINALLY HERE. So excited to share my @asos Style Edit with you all."

"I had so much fun working on this and can't wait to see how you guys style up my favourite ASOS pieces #ASOSxLA."

From off-the-shoulder gowns, to leather coats and oversized lounge wear, there're items for every kind of occasion so you can properly live your pop star fantasy.

Seeing as we're all pretty much kept at home at the moment, these cozy pieces have never looked more attractive, especially when modelled by the 'Sweet Melody' singer.

Speaking to ASOS, the super star spoke about her style inspo' saying: "I like to experiment. If I had to say who my fashion icon is, it would probably be Rihanna because she sets trends and she doesn't follow fashion."

"She does her own thing, and that's what I love. And that's who I aspire to be like."

Little Mix's Leigh-Anne shows off comfy clothes for ASOS range. Picture: Instagram @leighannepinnock

Despite being indoors, still need to keep our wardrobe looking fresh, even if we're just wearing it in front of our bedroom mirror and this leather coat is giving us life.

Leigh-Anne and the girls love to wear long coats or dresses with a very high slit, rocking some of the biggest red carpets it in the world with this look.

We need this long leather coat from Leigh-Anne's ASOS range. Picture: Instagram @leighannepinnock

Chatting more about her style, Leigh-Anne said: "What I love is there’s a mixture of going-out dresses and outfits, but with casual stuff added in, as well."

"I feel like it has a bit of a 90s theme running through it, too, and I love that kind of fashion. I love all the looks."

We can't wait to get as glam as Leigh-Anne, watch out Christmas 2020!

