Inside Zayn & Jake Paul's Vegas Fued: From Gigi Hadid Tweet To Logan Paul Argument

Inside Zayn and Jake Paul's Vegas feud. Picture: PA

Zayn and Jake Paul have been embroiled in a massive row since they went to see Tyson Fury's Vegas fight, so what happened and why are fans angry with Jake and his brother, Logan?

Zayn has hit the headlines through no fault of his own this last week, when his girlfriend, Gigi Hadid hit back at YouTuber Jake Paul for tweeting he almost had to 'clap [the guy] from One Direction down' for being 'rude to him for no reason'.

Zayn Fans Slam Jake & Logan Paul As They Post Video 'Harassing' The Singer Outside His Hotel Door

It emerged the pair had got involved in a heated argument in a Vegas hotel

Tyson Fury's Las Vegas fight

.@Tyson_Fury proud to be a Brit 🙌🏾 what a fight.. incredible night pic.twitter.com/Z0OFC4DARm — zayn (@zaynmalik) February 23, 2020

A-listers and fans from around the world swarmed to Las Vegas to watch a massive boxing match between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, including another former 1D member, Liam Payne, which was a seriously star-studded night.

Jake and Logan Paul were also in town for the match, which is unsurprising as they've both recently undertaken amateur fights of their own- Logan's the highly publicised re-match fight with YouTuber KSI which he ultimately lost.

From Jake's tweet- we can gather Zayn had a few choice words for the social media figure when he attempted to befriend the singer (although this, of course, may not have been how Zayn saw the whole thing).

Other reports suggest Zayn was heard warning Jake not to 'test' him.

Jake Paul tweets

Jake Paul tweets he 'nearly had to clap Zayn' after tense run in in Vegas. Picture: Twitter @jakepaul

Clearly unimpressed with how their meeting went down, Jake took to Twitter to express his annoyance, writing:

"Almost had to clap up Zane from 1 direction because he is a little guy and has an attitude and basically told me to f*** off for no reason when I was being nice to him.

"Zane [I know] you're reading this...stop being angry because u came home alone to your big ass hotel room hahaha."

On top of being seriously unimpressed with his bashing tweet, fans also accused the YouTuber of purposefully spelling Zayn's name wrong.

Gigi Hadid hits back

Gigi Hadid claps back at Jake Paul's Zayn diss. Picture: Twitter/ @GigiHadid

Zayn didn't even need to reply to the late night tweet, as on/off (but currently on) supermodel girlfriend, Gigi Hadid stepped in to defend her man, and gave a pretty savage response.

She wrote: "Lol cause he doesn't care to hang w you and your embarrassing crew of YouTube groupies...? Home alone with his best friends like a respectful king cause he has me, sweetie."

"Unbothered by your irrelevant ugly ass. Go to bed..."

*Burn*.

Jake Paul apologises

Jake Paul apologises for his drunk tweet about Zayn. Picture: Twitter @jakepaul

Jake clearly woke up with a bit of a foggy head and a whole lot of regret as he swiftly deleted his threatening message and replaced it with one saying, "Someone needs to take my phone when I'm drunk I'm a f***ing idiot."

Cue Gigi being the world's smuggest person ever that morning.

Logan Paul tries to get Zayn to leave his hotel room

All this video proves is how much jake harasses Zayn that night and even followed Zayn to his hotel room. The one time Zayn comes out to a big event and this is what happens to him smh 🙄 #respectzayn #zayn #JakePaul #ZaynDeservesBetter #ZAYN #ZaynEndedJakePaul pic.twitter.com/UZ6uJCvz4j — 1dzarrystylik (@1dzarry247) February 26, 2020

Just when we thought the beef was dead and buried (on Jake's part, Zayn clearly doesn't care) Logan, Jake's brother, stepped into the argument with what he said was an attempt to 'expose' Zayn for the truth of what went down.

He continued to reveal a video of him stood outside Zayn's hotel door trying to urge him to leave the room as the 'Let Me' singer shouts expletives, telling him to go away.

Fans took to Twitter to label Logan a 'clown' for thinking this video would paint him in a better light, as to most it proves he was being harassed by the brothers for seemingly no reason,

The ball is in Zayn's court- and his response has been silence thus far, and after Logan's exposé, we really don't know if he needs to step in!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Zayn News