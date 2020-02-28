Zayn Fans Slam Jake & Logan Paul As They Post Video 'Harassing' The Singer Outside His Hotel Door

Video emerges of Jake Paul harassing Zayn outside his hotel room. Picture: PA

A video has surfaced from Zayn and Jake Paul's fight in a vegas hotel and it shows the YouTuber calling for the singer to leave his hotel room as fans accuse him of harassing the former One Direction member.

More details of the feud between YouTuber Jake Paul and Zayn Malik has emerged in the form of a video posted by Logan Paul that appears to show either him outside the 'Let Me' singer's hotel room, trying to coerce him outside to talk as the Bradford star shouts back at them, and fans are not happy.

Jake Paul Deletes Shady Zayn Malik Tweets And Apologises After Gigi Hadid Hit Back At YouTuber

All this video proves is how much jake harasses Zayn that night and even followed Zayn to his hotel room. The one time Zayn comes out to a big event and this is what happens to him smh 🙄 #respectzayn #zayn #JakePaul #ZaynDeservesBetter #ZAYN #ZaynEndedJakePaul pic.twitter.com/UZ6uJCvz4j — 1dzarrystylik (@1dzarry247) February 26, 2020

The video shows Logan standing outside Zayn's door, knocking on the door, and trying to convince a very agitated Zayn to come outside and talk to him, whilst his brother Jake, and (in Gigi Hadid's words) 'crew of YouTube groupies' stand back, filming.

He says: "My friend, my friend, my friend, talk to me for one second."

Zayn, shouting from the other side of the door sounds seriously annoyed about the whole thing, understandably.

He shouts: "I don't want to f***ing talk to you Bruv" getting increasingly angry at the situation.

Fans are shocked at the brothers harassing the singer, and for posting the video in an attempt to 'expose' the truth of the night, only to make themselves look worse in the process, with many on Twitter calling them 'clowns.'

One fan wrote, "i just saw the video of zayn yelling at jake paul and all i can say is i love zayn and that boys accent came OUT and i loved every second of it" and another said "Jake Paul really stayed posted out Zayn's room on some weirdo stalker sh** then posted a video of [him] rightfully telling him to f*** off in hopes people would feel sorry for him?"

So ur telling me Jake Paul stood outside Zayn’s room with a camera basically harassing him?? @jakepaul should’ve just kept this in the camera roll🤡🤡 pic.twitter.com/nXNP2NQjnj — g (@frappebieber) February 26, 2020

Fans are not here for the Paul brothers starting trouble with Zayn. Picture: Twitter/ @TorixZane

i just saw the video of zayn yelling at jake paul and all i can say is i love zayn and that boys accent came OUT and i loved every second of it — Chan ◟̽◞̽ (@onIytomIinson) February 27, 2020

Others have noted the clip has been cut off to only show the end of the argument when Zayn becomes heated, with fans accusing the YouTuber's of trying to make Zayn look bad and covering what came before his shouting, which nearly everyone has seen as justified.

Both Zayn and the Paul brothers were in Vegas to watch the highly anticipated Tyson Fury fight, when Jake posted he nearly had to 'clap down Zayn from One Direction', only to swiftly apologise the morning after the alcohol fuelled tweet that saw Gigi Hadid rip him down.

Gigi Hadid rips Jake Paul apart as he comes for Zayn online. Picture: Twitter

> Download Our App For All The Latest Zayn News