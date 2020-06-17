How To Get The Rainbow Pride Ring On Instagram Story

Instagram has introduced new features for Pride 2020. Picture: PA/Instagram

Instagram has announced a new set of features for Pride month, including a rainbow ring on your story and here’s how you can get them.

Instagram is never short of trends and filters and they have come through for an iconic way to celebrate Pride month.

Although this year’s Pride events have been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, there are other ways to get together and unite to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.

The 2020 Pride features on Instagram are being used by thousands of people on the app, from hashtags, stickers, filters and now, the rainbow ring.

But how can I get them? We’ve got you covered.

How to get the rainbow Pride ring on your Instagram story

Instagram has a new rainbow ring on stories for Pride month. Picture: Instagram

To get the rainbow ring, all you have to do is use one of the many pride stickers available on Instagram and post it to your story.

Your story ring will then remain as a rainbow ring every time you post a story, up until the end of Pride month (June).

Just in case you’re not sure whether or not a sticker will give you the colourful ring, a message pops up when you use one, telling you: “Using a Pride sticker will turn your story ring rainbow.”

What other Pride features are available on Instagram?

Instagram has brought back its Pride month hashtags. Picture: Instagram

After the popularity it received last year, Instagram is back with its rainbow hashtags.

If you haven’t seen it before, it basically means that when you hashtag words such as #LGBTQ #Pride2020 #EqualityMatters #BornPerfect and #AccelerateAcceptance, they will come up as a rainbow gradient rather than plain black text, to symbolise the rainbow colours on the Pride flag.

