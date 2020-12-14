Harry Styles's 'Sweet Creature' Lyrics & Meaning- Who Is He Singing About?

Who is Harry Styles singing about in 'Sweet Creature'? Picture: PA

Harry Styles's 'Sweet Creature' remains a massively popular, fan favourite track, so what, or rather who, is he singing about?

Harry Styles's 'Sweet Creature' from his self-titled debut album remains one of people's favourites of his, not only for its amazing melody but the candid lyrics which reveal the former 1D singer to be very fond of someone in particular.

But, who is that person?

Harry himself has spoken about who he penned the track about and hinted to one of his ex-girlfriends.

So, let's dive into just who and what the song is about.

Speaking to Zach Sang back in 2015 on 102.5 FM's The Zach Sang And The Gang Show, Harry explained what the track was about, but not who.

He said: "Maybe there's one thing in there that only they'll notice about them."

"It's so much easier to say something in a song than it is to say it to someone."

"I think it's really amazing to be able to communicate through that and be able to wrap up everything that you want to say in three and a half minutes and say it in a song."

So, answering in true pop star style, he left the song open to interpretation.

However, fast forward to 2020 and Harry stood in for James Corden on The Late Late Show where special guest and his ex-girlfriend, Kendall Jenner, played a game of Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts with her former flame.

She asked him if any of the songs on his first album were about her- with him quickly tucking into the disgusting forfeit rather than answer, with a smirk on his face the whole time.

We're going to take that as a yes, so Kendall could definitely be in the running for the 'Sweet Creature' muse prize.

'Sweet Creature' lyrics

Sweet creature

Had another talk about where it's going wrong

But we're still young

We don't know where we're going

But we know where we belong

And oh we started

Two hearts in one home

It's hard when we argue

We're both stubborn

I know, but oh

Sweet creature, sweet creature

Wherever I go, you bring me home

Sweet creature, sweet creature

When I run out of road, you bring me home

Sweet creature

We're running through the garden

Oh, where nothing bothered us

But we're still young

I always think about you and how we don't speak enough

And oh we started

Two hearts in one home

I know, it's hard when we argue

We're both stubborn

I know, but oh

Sweet creature, sweet creature

Wherever I go, you bring me home

Sweet creature, sweet creature

When I run out of road, you bring me home

I know when we started

Just two hearts in one home

It gets harder when we argue

We're both stubborn

I know, but oh

Sweet creature, sweet creature

Wherever I go, you bring me home

Sweet creature, sweet creature

When I run out of road, you bring me home

You'll bring me home

