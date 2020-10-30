Harry Styles Has Been Songwriting For A Country Singer & Also Wrote For Ariana Grande

Harry Styles has been writing songs for artists in 2020. Picture: PA Images

Harry Styles, we all know is a singer, but has also written songs for other artists and is showing no sign of slowing down.

Harry Styles is known to be one of the biggest pop stars on planet earth, but what many don't know is he's an accomplished songwriter, having penned tunes for plenty of other artist throughout his career.

Most recently, he's been credited with co-writing a song called 'Changes' for country star, Cam and we seriously wonder where he finds the time in the day!

'Changes' Cam

The 'Golden' star is credited as co-writing 'Changes' for Cam, a country singer, who has said of the song:

"The song has this ache of when you’ve grown too big or you’ve outgrown your hometown and some of the people you’ve known for a long time."

You can listen to Harry's joint venture now, and we're obsessed with the fact he's dipping his toe into country music.

"Just a Little Bit of Your Heart"- Ariana Grande

Back in 2014, Ariana released her second studio album, My Everything, with fans shocked to find out Harry Styles was credited as writing her song, 'Just A Little Bit Of Your Heart'!

Two icons, one tune, and six years on we're still waiting for the pair to collaborate, which we think is just getting silly by this point!

Ready when you are, guys.

One Direction tunes

One Direction perform at the 28th Annual ARIA Awards in 2014. Picture: Getty

Now, we know we're focussing on songs Haz has written for other artists, but it would be rude not to mention the music where it all began!

Harry is credited on over 20 One Direction songs including 'Night Changes', 'Perfect' and 'Story Of My Life'.

The other boys are also credited on the tunes and it makes us seriously nostalgic to imagine them all sat in a studio creating some of their most iconic tunes together.

