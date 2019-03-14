FriendsFest 2019 UK: How To Get Tickets, What’s On, And Where Is The Tour Going?

FriendsFest will allow you to get up close to the iconic Friends memorabilia. Picture: Getty

FriendsFest is back for 2019 to mark 25 years since the sitcom first hit TV screens. Here’s everything you need to know about the special event, from how to get tickets to where the tour will be visiting in the UK.

FriendsFest is returning to the UK to mark the show’s 25th anniversary, and if you’ve missed out on all the previous years the event has been in town, 2019 is the year to go.

Friends Reunion Will Never Happen As Show’s Creator Says ‘It Would Only Disappoint’

The ultimate celebration of everyone’s favourite comedy series Friends will once again be touring the country, and tickets go on sale tomorrow.

FriendsFest 2019 Tickets

Tickets for FriendsFest go on sale at 10am tomorrow (Friday 15th March), so to nab tickets head to the official website at FriendsFest.co.uk.

You’ll have to act fast though, as the event this year is expected to be bigger than ever due to it being 25 years since the sitcom first aired on TV.

What is FriendsFest?

FriendsFest is a pop-up event filled with all the iconic memorabilia from the show, from Joey and Chandler’s La-Z-Boy Chairs and Monica’s apartment to Central Perk and the corridor between the flats.

There’ll be plenty of photo-opps and you’ll be able to take a closer look at some of the most important props, such as Ross’ letter (18 pages front and back) and Phoebe’s guitar – which you can pose for a picture with in Central Perk.

You can also try on Monica, Rachel, and Phhoebe’s wedding dresses, turkey hats, and a cheerleader outfit.

You’ll even be able to pivot in the staircase with Ross’ sofa.

Where in the UK will FriendsFest be?

FriendsFest will be calling at Manchester’s Heaton Park from 2-18 August, Bristol’s Blaise Castle from 23 August - 1 September, Willen Lake in Milton Keyes 6-15 September and London’s Kennington Park 20-19 September

> Download Our App For All The Latest Showbiz News