Dua Lipa 'We're Good' Lyrics Explained As She Gets NSFW About Love

Dua Lipa gets NSFW in track 'We're Good' as we look behind the lyrics. Picture: YouTube/ Dua Lipa

By Capital FM

Dua Lipa had dropped 'We're Good' as she sings about two people not being right for each other and with some seriously NSFW lyrics in the tune let's take a look at the meaning behind them.

Dua Lipa has dropped 'We're Good' with some seriously NSFW lyrics about love, along with an iconic music video that may or may not include lobster murder.

So, what is the Disco queen singing about in 2021 as her lyrics reveal the savage side of a break up and a seriously cold hearted attitude to letting go and moving on- we have to Stan.

Who with failed lover Dua singing about in 'We're Good' we hear you ask?

Well, we can definitely tell you who the song isn't about and that is her boyfriend of almost two years, model and younger brother of Gigi and Bella Hadid, Anwar.

The pair have made it clear they are very much loved-up from their stream of Instagram snaps.

However, Dua has a few exes she isn't on the best terms with, including her most recent, model and chef Isaac Carew.

She moved on swiftly following their on/off relationship in June 2019 and we can't help but think the line "Not gonna judge you when you're with somebody else/ As long as you swear you won't be p*ssed when I do it myself" is about this.

Ever the jet setter, Dua hints at at an ailing relationship in the opening line:

"I'm on an island, even when you're close/ Can't take the silence, I'd rather be alone"

Yes, there's also a pretty explicit drug reference in the tune to hammer home the point of just how incompatible she is with a former flame!

You can watch the video and read the full lyrics to 'We're Good' below.

We're Good lyrics

I'm on an island, even when you're close

Can't take the silence, I'd rather be alone



I think it's pretty plain and simple, we gave it all we could

It's time I wave goodbye from the window

Let's end this like we should and say we're good



We're not meant to be like sleeping and cocaine

So let's at least agree to go our separate ways

Not gonna judge you when you're with somebody else

As long as you swear you won't be pissed when I do it myself

Let's end it like we should and say we're good



No need to hide it, go get what you want

This won't be a burden if we both don't hold a grudge



I think it's pretty plain and simple, we gave it all we could

It's time I wave goodbye from the window

Let's end this like we should and say we're good



We're not meant to be like sleeping and cocaine

So let's at least agree to go our separate ways

Not gonna judge you when you're with somebody else

As long as you swear you won't be pissed when I do it myself

Let's end it like we should and say we're good



Now you're holding this against me, like I knew you would

I'm trying my best to make this easy

So don't give me that look, just say we're good



We're not meant to be like sleeping and cocaine

(Like sleeping and cocaine)

So let's at least agree to go our separate ways

(To go our separate ways, oh)



Not gonna judge you when you're with somebody else

As long as you swear you won't be pissed when I do it myself

Let's end it like we should and say we're good

