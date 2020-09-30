Dua Lipa & Stormzy Amongst The Best Of British For FIFA 21 Soundtrack

30 September 2020, 14:54

Dua Lipa and Stormzy are the best of British for FIFA 21 soundtrack
Dua Lipa and Stormzy are the best of British for FIFA 21 soundtrack. Picture: PA Images/ FIFA

Fifa has announced its 2021 soundtrack and it includes giant British artists including Dua Lipa, Aitch and Stormzy as people get even more excited for its release.

FIFA 2021 have announced the soundtrack for their upcoming game which features and celebrates some of the best British artists around including Dua Lipa, Stormzy, Little Simz and Ms Banks.

Harry Styles Fans Think He Has Music Coming After Record Label Tease 'Few Things Up Their Sleeve'

Announcing the star-studded line-up for their game, which is released on October 6th, artists took to social media in disbelief their music would be on the game played by millions globally.

There's been divided opinion, as usual, online about the inclusion of more British rap on the soundtrack- as many are 'used to more Indie music'.

However, many are celebrating that so many grassroots, homegrown musicians are being recognised- and will have their music inevitably blow up even bigger!

As well as the likes of Dua Lipa and Stormzy, The FIFA 21 and Volta Football soundtracks will feature over 100 artists from 23 different countries!

If you want to give it a listen, the FIFA 21 and Volta Football soundtracks are available today on major streaming platforms, and we do love a ready made playlist!

FIFA 2021 announces British artists on line-up for game
FIFA 2021 announces British artists on line-up for game. Picture: FIFA

So, get listening to get ahead of the game, as it drops soon!

