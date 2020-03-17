Celebrities With Coronavirus: Game Of Thrones's Kristofer Hivju, Idris Elba & Tom Hanks Test Positive

As COVID-19 dominates the global conversation, more and more famous faces are confirming they've tested positive for the virus- so, who has it so far?

Coronavirus is the global pandemic no one saw coming and some very famous faces are taking to social media to let people know they've fallen victim to the virus, so, as people work from home and social distance- here are few of the celebs who have already caught it to give you some inspo' about staying the heck indoors!

Kristofer Hivju

Game Of Thrones star, Kristofer Hivju, revealed he and his wife, Gry Molvaer Hivju, have tested positive for the virus from their home in Norway, and sent a positive message about avoiding the spread of the virus to the world.

Kristofer, who played Tormund Giantsbane for five series of GoT, told people that his condition isn't too serious, with only cold-like symptoms, writing on Instagram: "Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus."

"My family and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes."

"I only have mild symptoms of a cold. There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading."

"Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals."

Tom Hanks

Hollywood treasure Tom and his wife Rita Wilson were amongst the first famous faces to reveal they'd tested positive for the virus whilst over in Australia, being quarantined in hospital whilst they were treated for the illness, with their son, Chet, who has become something of an internet sensation in 2020, giving updates on their wellbeing.

"Hey what's up guys, so quick update on my folks they're out of the hospital they're still self quarantined, obviously, but they're feeling a lot better so that's a relief."

"A lot of people are suffering other than my parents right now, so I wish everyone a speedy recovery."

Idris Elba

This time, a national treasure, Idris, 47, confirmed he's contracted the virus- but has no symptoms, something people are learning is sometimes the case with the highly contagious illness, as he took to Instagram to share the news.

He wrote: "This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus."

"Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing."

Warning people not to panic, the actor posted the video with his wife, Sabrina Dhowre Elba, in the background, who has says she 'assumes' she has it as well.

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020

