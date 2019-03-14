On Air Now
14 March 2019, 15:30
MAC Cosmetics is celebrating the release of Disney’s new Aladdin remake with a themed makeup collection, and it all looks so magical.
MAC’s newest makeup collection will have you channelling your inner Disney princess, as the brand have just announced an Aladdin-themed range filled with enough sparkling colours to grant your every wish.
Their latest Disney collaboration will be available to buy from May, to coincide with the new live-action remake starring Will Smith which will be released on the 24th.
MAC has promised the products will highlight the “self-determination and confidence of Princess Jasmine”, which is something we can totally get on board with.
Created with a mix of precious metals and Jasmine-inspired jewel tones, the colourful collection is full of shimmering shades and mesmerising tones.
Sharing a sneak-peak of the new products on Instagram, MAC revealed there will be a golden bronzer with a silhouette of the Genie's lamp engraved in the powder, a hot pink lipstick, and an eyeshadow palette full of sparkling pinks, dazzling golds, and mysterious purples.
Each of the products are encased within shiny gold compacts, with the lipstick tube adorned with paisley turquoise pattern to stand out in your makeup bag.