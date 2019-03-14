MAC Is Launching An Aladdin Makeup Collection And It Will Grant Your Every Wish

MAC is launching an Aladdin-inspired collection. Picture: MAC/Instagram

MAC Cosmetics is celebrating the release of Disney’s new Aladdin remake with a themed makeup collection, and it all looks so magical.

MAC’s newest makeup collection will have you channelling your inner Disney princess, as the brand have just announced an Aladdin-themed range filled with enough sparkling colours to grant your every wish.

Their latest Disney collaboration will be available to buy from May, to coincide with the new live-action remake starring Will Smith which will be released on the 24th.

The bronzer has been decorated with the Genie's magic lamp. Picture: MAC Cosmetics

MAC has promised the products will highlight the “self-determination and confidence of Princess Jasmine”, which is something we can totally get on board with.

Created with a mix of precious metals and Jasmine-inspired jewel tones, the colourful collection is full of shimmering shades and mesmerising tones.

MAC's Princess Jasmine-inspired lipstick is a hot pink shade. Picture: MAC Cosmetics

MAC's Aladdin-themed eyeshadow palette is full of sparkling and shimmering shades. Picture: MAC Cosmetics

Sharing a sneak-peak of the new products on Instagram, MAC revealed there will be a golden bronzer with a silhouette of the Genie's lamp engraved in the powder, a hot pink lipstick, and an eyeshadow palette full of sparkling pinks, dazzling golds, and mysterious purples.

Each of the products are encased within shiny gold compacts, with the lipstick tube adorned with paisley turquoise pattern to stand out in your makeup bag.

